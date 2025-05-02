Gregg Popovich done coaching Spurs, will transition to team's front office

It's the end of a legendary era in San Antonio.

Basketball Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich will no longer be the head coach of the Spurs and is transitioning into the role as president of basketball operations, he and the team announced on Friday. The Spurs officially named assistant coach Mitch Johnson as their new head coach soon after.

Popovich, 76, has been with the Spurs since 1994 and served as head coach since the 1996-97 season. He is the NBA's all-time winningest coach with 1,422 regular season victories to go along with five NBA championships, three NBA Coach of the Year awards and a gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a statement released by the team. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”

Popovich suffered a mild stroke in November, and the team announced in February that he would not be returning to the sidelines the rest of the season. Johnson filled in as interim coach, guiding the Spurs to a 34-48 record and missing the playoffs.

Popovich spent 35 nearly 35 years in all with the Spurs. He was an assistant coach from 1988-92 and returned to the team as its executive vice president for basketball operations and general manager in May 1994. He fired head coach Bob Hill in December 1996 and named himself head coach, holding the role until Friday's announcement.

During the 2023 offseason, Popovich signed a five-year extension with the team to remain head coach and team president. That announcement came weeks after the team selected French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in the NBA draft.

“Coach Pop’s extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs and the game of basketball is profound,” Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said. “His accolades and awards don’t do justice to the impact he has had on so many people. He is truly one-of-one as a person, leader and coach. Our entire family, alongside fans from across the globe, are grateful for his remarkable 29-year run as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.”

Johnson has been a Spurs assistant coach for the last six seasons after joining Popovich's staff in 2019. He served as the Spurs' acting head coach for the final 77 games of the 2024-25 season and was officially named Popovich's successor.

“I am truly grateful and honored to receive this incredible opportunity,” said Johnson. “I am thankful for Coach Pop, RC (Buford), Brian (Wright) and Peter trusting me to carry on our culture and I promise to give this responsibility everything I have to make Spurs fans proud.”

The Spurs have young core featuring the NBA's last two Rookie of the Year winners in Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. The team added point guard De'Aaron Fox in a February trade and enters the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery with the eighth-best odds (6.0%) at landing the No. 1 pick and a chance to select Duke star Cooper Flagg.

