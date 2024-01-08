Grizzlies' Ja Morant to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

File photo: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Ja Morant's season is over after just nine games.

The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard will undergo season-ending surgery shoulder surgery, the team announced on Monday night.

The Grizzlies said Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder during a training session on Saturday and, following ongoing soreness and instability, an MRI revealed he had an "underlying labral tear."

Morant is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Shortly after the announcement, Morant posted a blue heart emoji on X.

💙 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 9, 2024

Morant was suspended by the NBA for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season following a second incident where he flashed a gun on social media. He was previously suspended eight games during last season in the wake of the first incident.

The two-time All-Star returned from his latest suspension on Dec. 23 and went on to appear in nine games, averaging 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists on 47.1/27.5/81.3 shooting splits. The Grizzlies went 6-3 with Morant in the lineup and are just 7-20 without him.

It's just the latest injury blow to a Grizzlies team that was already down a couple of key players. The Grizz lost starting center Steven Adams to season-ending knee surgery before the 2023-24 campaign began and reserve big man Brandon Clarke is still recovering from an Achilles tear suffered last season.