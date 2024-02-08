Heat forward Haywood Highsmith involved in car crash that injured others

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 12: Haywood Highsmith #24 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on January 12, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat was away from the team Wednesday, one day after he was involved in a car crash where others were injured, the team said.

The incident happened after Miami's game against Orlando on Tuesday night. The Heat listed Haywood, 27, out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio for personal reasons.

“Our hearts go out to those who were injured,” the team said in a news release.

Highsmith was not injured, and there was no listing in the Miami-Dade court system of any charges being filed in relation to the crash. A request to police officials for any incident reports related to the crash was not immediately answered.

Highsmith is averaging 5.8 points per game this season for the Heat.