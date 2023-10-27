Here are the MVP favorites with NBA season underway

Is Nikola Jokic on his way to reclaiming the NBA MVP award?

After back-to-back MVP campaigns, the Denver Nuggets center finished second to Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid for the award last season. Jokic then responded with a historic playoff performance as he led the Nuggets to their first NBA championship in franchise history.

And to start the 2023-24 season, The Joker picked up where he left off.

After Denver raised its championship banner on Tuesday, Jokic put up 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to power a season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

So, where does Jokic rank among the MVP favorites with the new season underway?

Who is favored to win the NBA MVP award this season?

Jokic does indeed boast the top 2023-24 MVP betting odds at +400, according to our partner, PointsBet. He holds a slight edge over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who like Jokic opened the season with a triple-double and a victory.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sits third, the same spot he finished in last season's MVP voting, with +550 odds. The Greek Freak won consecutive MVPs in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum finished fourth in MVP voting last season, and that's where he currently ranks with +650 odds. Tatum, like Doncic, is seeking his first MVP.

If you're wondering where the reigning MVP winner is, well, Embiid rounds out the top five with +850 odds. NBC Sports' Drew Dinsick recently laid out why Embiid could face an uphill battle to repeating as the MVP.

Here's a full look at the top early season MVP favorites:

Nikola Jokic, +400

Luka Doncic, +475

Giannis Antetokounmpo, +550

Jayson Tatum, +650

Joel Embiid, +850

Kevin Durant, +1300

Stephen Curry, +1400

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, +1600

Devin Booker, +2000

Anthony Edwards, +2000

Damian Lillard, +2200

Anthony Davis, +3000

