How to watch Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki get inducted to Basketball Hall of Fame

Inductees Pau Gasol, Gene Keady, Gene Bess, Juliene Brazinski, Dwyane Wade, David Hixon, Gary Blair, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki pose for a photo during the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Class Announcement on April 1, 2023 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

It's time to honor some basketball legends.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2023, with 12 inductees set to be enshrined -- six current or former coaches, five former NBA and WNBA players and one iconic team.

Forty-five current Hall of Famers are expected to be in attendance, either as spectators or presenters.

Here's all the info for the upcoming enshrinement ceremony, including how to watch it, when and where it will be held and more about the Hall of Fame:

Is there a Hall of Fame for the NBA?

No, not technically.

The Basketball Hall of Fame is for all contributors to the game, including those associated with the NBA, WNBA, NCAA and other leagues across the world. That includes players, coaches, executives, broadcasters and more.

Who is being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame 2023?

As aforementioned, there are 12 inductees for the Class of 2023. Here's the full list, in alphabetical order:

1. Gene Bess (coach)

All-time winningest college basketball coach across all levels

1,300-416 career record in 50 seasons at Three Rivers Community College

2. Gary Blair (coach)

2011 NCAA women's national championship head coach for Texas A&M

852–348 career record in 37 seasons as Division I women's basketball head coach

3. Pau Gasol (player)

17.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG in 18 NBA seasons

Six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection, two-time NBA champion

4. Becky Hammon (player)

13.0 PPG, 3.8 APG in 16 WNBA seasons

Six-time All-Star, four-time All-WNBA selection

5. David Hixon (coach)

826-293 career record in 42 seasons at Amherst College

Two-time Division III Coach of the Year

6. Gene Keady (coach)

550–289 career record in 27 seasons as Division I men's basketball head coach

Seven-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, five-time National Coach of the Year

7. Dirk Nowitzki (player)

20.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.4 APG in 21 NBA seasons

14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection, 2007 MVP, 2011 NBA champion

8. Tony Parker (player)

15.5 PPG, 5.6 APG in 18 NBA seasons

Six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection, four-time NBA champion

9. Gregg Popovich (coach)

1,366-761 career record in 27 seasons as NBA head coach

Five-time NBA champion, three-time NBA Coach of the Year, 2020 Olympic gold medal-winning head coach

10. Jim Valvano (coach)

337-200 career record in 18 seasons as Division I men's basketball head coach

1983 NCAA men's national championship head coach for NC State

11. Dwayne Wade (player)

22.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.4 APG in 16 NBA seasons

13-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection, three-time NBA champion, 2008 Olympic gold medalist

12. 1976 U.S. Women's Olympic Basketball Team

Women's basketball debuted at the 1976 Summer Olympics, with Team USA winning the silver medal. Led by Pat Head (Summitt), Juliene Simpson and Nancy Lieberman, the squad was instrumental in sparking a new era of women's basketball.

Will the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony be televised?

The Class of 2023 enshrinement ceremony will air exclusively on NBA TV on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony?

The ceremony will be held at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., where the sport was invented by James Naismith way back in 1891.

Can fans attend the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony?

Yes, fans can attend the enshrinement ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Information about tickets can be found here, but all packages are sold out for 2023. Ticket prices ranged from $149 for balcony seats to $5,000 for the platinum VIP package.

What NBA team has the most Hall of Famers?

The Boston Celtics lead all franchises with 41 members, either players or coaches, who are in the Hall.

Behind the Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers (34, including Gasol), New York Knicks (29) and Detroit Pistons (26) have the most Basketball Hall of Famers.

Who is eligible for 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame?

Six new retired NBA players will become eligible for the Basketball Hall of Fame next year: Vince Carter, Tyson Chandler, Joakim Noah, Kyle Korver, Jamal Crawford and Marvin Williams.

Carter, with over 25,000 career points and eight All-Star selections, is a strong candidate from that group. Noah and Chandler both won Defensive Player of the Year, while Crawford won Sixth Man of the Year three times.

There are also a number of returning candidates who were not elected in 2023, including players Chauncey Billups, Amar'e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion and Tom Chambers and coaches John Beilein, Jim Larranaga and Rollie Massimino.