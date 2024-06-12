LeBron James, NBA world react to losing another legend after Jerry West's death

The NBA lost another legend on Wednesday when the Los Angeles Clippers announced that Jerry West died at 86.

West's accolades as both a player and executive made him one of the most influential figures in league history.

Not only was he a champion and 14-time All-Star as a player, he won eight titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in their front office. In 1971, the NBA logo debuted with a silhouette that clearly resembled West.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

West is the second NBA legend in recent weeks to die after Bill Walton's May 27 passing, which caused its own ripples throughout the world.

After news broke about West's death on Wednesday morning, figures throughout the sports world paid tribute to the legend. NBA commissioner Adam Silver weighed in with a statement:

"Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years. He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league's first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname 'Mr. Clutch.'

"Jerry's four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history. He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA -- a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence. And he will be enshrined this October into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor, becoming the first person ever inducted as both a player and a contributor.

"I valued by friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life. On behalf of the NBA, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry's wife, Karen, his family and his many friends in the NBA community."

Here are some of the other reactions on social media:

Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤎 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 12, 2024

Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA Legend Jerry West: pic.twitter.com/iHmQS3oVrh — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 12, 2024

Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side. pic.twitter.com/iMwOXmCT2B — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 12, 2024

RIP Jerry West, I’ll be always grateful 🙏🏽 Prayers up pic.twitter.com/9wp2yz6rIB — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 12, 2024

Jerry West lived a profound basketball and American life — iconic as a player, executive and looming figure in the history of the game. He was an MVP, a champion, a gold medalist, a dynasty-builder and literally the league’s logo. His loss leaves a massive void. pic.twitter.com/vE3fQc5XuE — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2024

Few figures were held in higher regard than Jerry West. NBA champion, gold medalist, one of the greatest team building executives in league history, “The Logo” leaves an in indelible mark. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 12, 2024

No one with a better career as a player-then-executive than Jerry West.



May he rest in peace. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 12, 2024

RIP Jerry West. One of the NBA's all-time greatest players and the NBA logo. He was also a brilliant front office mind, who was the architect of some great teams with the Lakers, Grizzlies, Warriors and Clippers.



All the best to the West family. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 12, 2024

Jerry West in NBA Finals...



As player: 1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973



As executive: 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 2000



Legendary. Just legendary. — Paul Hembekides (Hembo) (@PaulHembo) June 12, 2024

Jerry West is the literal logo of the NBA and it still feels like he wasn't respected enough. all-time great player and somehow an even better executive https://t.co/hG7avokk8E — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 12, 2024

Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of the legendary Jerry West who passed away today at the age of 86. His impact was enormous and the man who is the NBA logo will never be forgotten. RIP pic.twitter.com/jbhyNzhnI0 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 12, 2024

ESPN's Brian Windhorst on the passing of Jerry West: "The NBA is the place it is today because of Jerry West. That's not a passing comment. He's a foundational core of the league for 60-plus years." pic.twitter.com/JsRvqV6VZV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 12, 2024

RIP to Jerry West. The Logo was not only a legendary basketball player but a legendary executive. Jerry West had a presence every time he walked into any arena that only an elite few had. Always enjoyed seeing him pulling players aside to give them words of wisdom about the game. pic.twitter.com/d29ZkS2zCx — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 12, 2024

So much of that the Lakers are is because of Jerry West and his brilliance both on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/x1sv7LkMmF — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) June 12, 2024