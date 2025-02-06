Trending
Breaking News

Warriors acquire Heat's Jimmy Butler in multi-team trade, report says

By Angelina Martin

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors appear to have made their big splash.

Golden State is finalizing a blockbuster trade to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat and is parting with Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round draft pick, ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing sources, shortly before the Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Per Charania, Lindy Waters III and Miami's Josh Richardson are headed to the Detroit Pistons as part of the five-team deal, and Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report and The Stein Line reported Schroder will go to the Jazz and Anderson will go to the Toronto Raptors.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Additionally, Charania reported that Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million contract extension with Golden State.

NBA

Sixers Videos 22 mins ago

Reggie Jackson HITS 8 straight points to give Sixers lead

Breaking News 4 hours ago

Kings trade for Wizards center Jonas Valančiūnas, reports say

This story will be updated ...

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsJimmy Butler
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us