Kim Kardashian's SKIMS partners up with the NBA

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, co-founder and creative director of SKIMS Kim Kardashian and co-founder and CEO of SKIMS Jens Grede announce SKIMS being named the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball in New York City.

Kim Kardashian and the NBA are teaming up.

The NBA announced a multi-year partnership with Kardashian's SKIMS brand on Monday. The pact makes SKIMS the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” Kardashian said in a release. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

The NBA-SKIMS partnership comes just days after the Kardashian-founded clothing line launched its first menswear collection. The unveiling of men's line featured Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, among other star athletes.

“SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “We look forward to bringing NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership.

“Together, SKIMS, the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball will leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand, by showing up in unexpected ways."

Silver added that fans will "see the partnership come to life" at events like NBA All-Star Weekend and the new NBA In-Season Tournament.

Founded by Kardashian and Jens Grede in 2019, SKIMS describes itself as "a solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear and setting new standards by providing solutions for every body."