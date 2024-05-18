How to watch Pacers-Knicks and Wolves-Nuggets Game 7 showdowns

Who's ready for a double dose of the two greatest words in sports?

That's right, two Game 7s in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs are scheduled for Sunday. The win-or-go-home showdowns come after the No. 6 Indiana Pacers and No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves secured season-saving Game 6 victories over the No. 2 New York Knicks and No. 2 Denver Nuggets, respectively.

Pacers-Knicks and Nuggets-Wolves have both been back-and-forth series. The home team has won every game between the Pacers and Knicks as the series shifts back to New York. Should that trend continue in Game 7, the Knicks will be in the conference finals for the first time since 2000. If the Pacers can buck that trend, they will be the ones taking on the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the East Finals.

Wolves-Nuggets saw Minnesota steal the first two games from the reigning NBA champs in Denver. But Nikola Jokic and Co. showed their championship mettle by winning the next three contests. Just as the Nuggets looked headed back to the West Finals, though, the Wolves ran the defending champs out of the gym in Minnesota to force a Game 7.

The Wolves, similar to the Knicks, are a win away from reaching the conference finals for the first time in 20 years. The Nuggets, meanwhile, need to win at home to keep their repeat bid alive.

Two teams will take another step toward an NBA title on Sunday, while two others will see their season come to an end. Here's how to catch all of the Game 7 action:

When is Pacers vs. Knicks Game 7?

Game 7 of Pacers-Knicks takes place Sunday.

What time does Pacers vs. Knicks Game 7 start?

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Pacers vs. Knicks Game 7 on?

Pacers-Knicks will air on ABC.

How to stream Pacers vs. Knicks Game 7 live online

The game will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

When is Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7?

Wolves-Nuggets Game 7 will also be played Sunday.

What time does Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 start?

Tipoff time from Ball Arena in Denver is 8 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 on?

TNT will air Game 7 of Wolves-Nuggets.

How to stream Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 live online

It will also be available to stream on TNTDrama.com and the TNT app.

