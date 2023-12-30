Knicks receiving Raptors' O.G. Anunoby in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley: Report

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 22: OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors looks on in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Toronto Raptors are sending O.G. Anunoby to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors are reportedly acquiring a New York 2024 second-round pick from the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks are also getting forward Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn as part of the deal.

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Z81TH1EexF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2023

The Knicks have been pursuing Anunoby for some time now and are determined to re-sign him as a free agent this summer, the report includes. Additionally, the Knicks, who have been doubling down on defense, have been believers that Anunoby would mesh well with the skill stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle bring.

Anunoby, a two-way player, was drafted by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft and won an NBA championship with the squad in 2019. The 26-year-old forward led the league in steals in 2023 and went on to earn first NBA All-Defensive Team honors. Anunoby averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games this season.

In the trade, the Knicks lost some shooting ability with Barrett and Quickley headed to Toronto. Barrett, born in Toronto, will return home. As the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft, he averages 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Quickley averages 15 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists and shoots 39.5% on 3s.

The Knicks (17-14) currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings while the Raptors (12-19) are in 12th.

How did Knicks players react to the trade?

Quickley, who is headed to Toronto, took to X his emotions upon finding out the trade news:

He wrote, "Oh my goodness…."

Josh Hart, who is staying with the Knicks, also reacted to the reports:

Hart also added this story to Instagram: