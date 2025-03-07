Lakers rally to beat Knicks in overtime 113-109 for 8th straight win

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 6: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on March 6, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers stared down the barrel of a double-digit deficit, wobbling under the weight of a relentless New York Knicks squad. But inside Crypto.com Arena, where legends are made and moments turn into memories, they did what championship-caliber teams do: they fought back.

Down 13 points midway through the third quarter, the Lakers flipped the script, storming back to force overtime before sealing a gritty 113-109 victory over the Knicks on Thursday night. It was their eighth straight win and perhaps their most resilient performance since Luka Dončić joined the roster.

Dončić and LeBron James, two generational talents separated by eras but united in brilliance, combined for 63 points—Dončić leading the way with 32 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, and four steals, while LeBron poured in 31 points, grabbed 12 boards, and dished out eight assists. Their chemistry, still in its infancy, is growing by the game, and Thursday night was a testament to that.

But make no mistake — the Knicks didn’t go down without a fight.

Jalen Brunson played the role of Broadway villain in Hollywood, torching the Lakers for 39 points and 10 assists. Every time New York needed a bucket, Brunson delivered, slicing through defenders with the kind of footwork that would make a ballet instructor jealous.

His effort nearly stole the show, but late-game misfortune struck when he rolled his ankle in overtime while attacking the rim, landing awkwardly on Austin Reaves’ foot.

In visible pain, he gutted it out long enough to knock down two clutch free throws before exiting for good. The Knicks, already gasping for offensive air, never recovered.

The Lakers' comeback started quietly but built like a rolling thunderstorm. After trailing for the entire third quarter and most of the fourth, a 10-1 run brought them within striking distance. A timely Gabe Vincent 3-pointer, courtesy of a LeBron assist — and a missed charge call by the officials — gave L.A. its first lead since early in the second quarter.

The Knicks weren’t ready to fold. Brunson answered with a gutsy and-one to tie the game with 46 seconds left. What followed was a defensive slugfest, neither side conceding an inch.

With the final seconds ticking down, New York had a golden opportunity to win it at the buzzer, but the Lakers’ defense swarmed, forcing Brunson to dish the ball to Josh Hart, whose potential game-winner came too late. Overtime it was.

Once the extra period began, the Lakers leaned on their superstars. Dončić and James orchestrated a methodical takedown, each possession a calculated move on the chessboard. When Brunson left the game, it was as if the Knicks lost their heartbeat. The Lakers smelled blood.

With the win, L.A. improved to 40-21, solidifying their grip on second place in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, they’d face the winner of a play-in showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. But Thursday night wasn’t about standings or playoff implications — it was about resilience, about answering the call when the moment demanded it.

And in a city built on drama and spectacle, the Lakers delivered a performance worthy of the bright lights.