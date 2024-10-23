Trending
LeBron, Bronny James first father-son duo to play in NBA regular season

The two took the court Tuesday in the season opener versus Minnesota

By Sanjesh Singh

LeBron James and Bronny, his son, are in the history books in the first game of the 2024 NBA regular season.

The duo became the first father-son pair to play together in an NBA regular season game Tuesday as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The moment, which was expected to occur in the opener, transpired at the 4:00 mark of the second quarter. LeBron started the game under first-year head coach JJ Redick, while Bronny made his debut off the bench at this time.

On Oct. 6, the two became the first father-son duo to play in the preseason together during a game against the Phoenix Suns.

Bronny entered that game as a substitute in the second quarter, which coincidentally occurred on the day of his 20th birthday.

The No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 draft, Bronny is expected to play more minutes for the South Bay G League team to continue his development after a shaky preseason.

LeBron, who will turn 40 in December, will hope to lead Los Angeles to a higher seed than when it finished as No. 7 out West last season, losing to the Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the first round.

Outside of the NBA, it's a short list of father-son duos who have been able to play together. In the MLB, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. both did so in spurts during the 1990 and 1991 seasons. The Griffey's were also in attendance for the game Tuesday.

Bronny James, son of NBA all-time leading scorer LeBeron James, is expected to be a second round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

