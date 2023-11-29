Listing the most valuable NBA franchises after Mark Cuban sells stake of Mavericks

It's a great time to own an NBA team -- just ask Mark Cuban.
The billionaire businessman reportedly sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday for a whopping $3.5 billion.
Better yet, Cuban worked out a deal with the buyers (Adelson family) so that he could retain control of basketball operations and keep shares in the team. Cuban bought the Mavericks for $285 million in 2000, netting him a $3.215 billion profit for the transaction.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
With Cuban's deal in mind, here's a look at the most valuable NBA franchises of 2023 (valuations via Forbes, as of October 2023):
1. Golden State Warriors, $7.7 billion
Owners: Joe Lacob, Peter Guber
Last sold: 2010 for $450 million
2. New York Knicks, $6.6 billion
Owners: Madison Square Garden Sports (led by James Dolan)
Last sold: 1997 for $300 million
3. Los Angeles Lakers, $6.4 billion
Owners: Todd Boehly, Mark Walter, Jerry Buss Family Trusts (led by Jeanie Buss)
Last sold: 2021 for $1.35 billion (27% of team to Boehly and Walter), 1979 for $20 million (100% of team to Buss)
4. Boston Celtics, $4.7 billion
Owners: Boston Basketball Partners (led by Wyc Grousbeck and Stephen Pagliuca)
Last sold: 2002 for $360 million
5. Los Angeles Clippers, $4.65 billion
Owner: Steve Ballmer
Last sold: 2014 for $2 billion
6. Chicago Bulls, $4.6 billion
Owner: Jerry Reinsdorf
Last sold: 1985 for $16.2 million
7. Dallas Mavericks, $4.5 billion
Owner: Mark Cuban
Last sold: 2000 for $280 million
Note: Cuban's sale of the Mavericks is not yet official, so it is not reflected here.
8. Houston Rockets, $4.4 billion
Owner: Tilman Fertitta
Last sold: 2017 for $2.2 billion
9. Philadelphia 76ers, $4.3 billion
Owners: Joshua Harris, David Blitzer
Last sold: 2011 for $287 million
10. Toronto Raptors, $4.1 billion
Owners: Bell Canada, Larry Tanenbaum, Rogers Communications
Last sold: 2012 for $400 million
11. Phoenix Suns, $4 billion
Owners: Matt Ishbia, Justin Ishbia
Last sold: 2023 for $4 billion
12. Miami Heat, $3.9 billion
Owner: Micky Arison
Last sold: 1988 for $32.5 million
13. Brooklyn Nets, $3.85 billion
Owner: Joe Tsai
Last sold: 2019 for $3.2 billion
14. Washington Wizards, $3.5 billion
Owner: Ted Leonsis
Last sold: 2010 for $551 million
15. Denver Nuggets, $3.37 billion
Owner: Stan Kroenke
Last sold: 2000 for $202 million
16. Cleveland Cavaliers, $3.35 billion
Owner: Dan Gilbert
Last sold: 2005 for $375 million
17. Sacramento Kings, $3.33 billion
Owner: Vivek Ranadive
Last sold: 2013 for $534 million
18. Atlanta Hawks, $3.32 billion
Owner: Tony Ressler
Last sold: 2015 for $730 million
19. San Antonio Spurs
Owners: Sixth Street Partners, Peter J. Holt
Last sold: 1996 for $76 million
20. Milwaukee Bucks, $3.2 billion
Owners: Jimmy Haslam, Dee Haslam, Wes Edens
Last sold: 2023 for $875 million (25% of team to the Haslams), 2014 for $550 million (100% of team to Edens and Marc Lasry)
21. Utah Jazz, $3.09 billon
Owners: Ryan Smith, Ashley Smith
Last sold: 2020 for $1.66 billion
22. Portland Trail Blazers, $3.08 billion
Owners: Paul G. Allen Trust (led by Jody Allen)
Last sold: 1988 for $70 million
23. Detroit Pistons, $3.07 billion
Owner: Tom Gores
Last sold: 2011 for $325 million
24. Oklahoma City Thunder, $3.05 billion
Owners: Professional Basketball Club LLC (led by Clayton Bennett)
Last sold: 2006 for $325 million
25. Charlotte Hornets, $3 billion
Owners: Gabe Plotkin, Rick Schnall
Last sold: 2023 for $3 billion
26. Orlando Magic, $2.95 billion
Owners: DeVos Family
Last sold: 1991 for $85 million
27. Indiana Pacers, $2.9 billion
Owners: Herbert Simon, Stephen Simon
Last sold: 1983 for $10.5 million
28. New Orleans Pelicans, $2.55 billion
Owner: Gayle Benson
Last sold: 2012 for $338 million
29. Minnesota Timberwolves, $2.5 billion
Owners: Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez, Glen Taylor
Last sold: 2021 for $1.5 billion
30. Memphis Grizzlies, $2.4 billion
Owner: Robert Pera
Last sold: 2012 for $377 million