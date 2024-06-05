Mavericks' Kyrie Irving signs his father to shoe deal, report says

Happy early Father's Day!

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is making sure his father is well taken care of with the NBA Finals looming.

Irving reportedly signed his father, Drederick, to a professional shoe deal with ANTA Sports, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Drederick would get his own signature shoe with the deal, which is expected to release in Foot Locker stores in September, the report added.

It marks the first time in professional sports a player has signed his father to a signature shoe deal.

Irving's father played basketball at Boston University before continuing his professional career in Australia.

Irving joined ANTA Sports in 2023 after Nike dropped him in December of 2022. While with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving posted on social media a link to an antisemitic film.

After refusing to condemn the film and to apologize, the Nets suspended the point guard before Nike followed suit en route to parting ways.

With ANTA Sports, Irving operates as the company's chief creative officer, which allows him to explore moves such as this one with his father.

The 32-year-old Irving will hope to bring a championship to Dallas when the Mavericks take on the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is slated for Thursday, June 6.