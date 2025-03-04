Mavericks star Kyrie Irving out for season with torn ACL in left knee

The Dallas Mavericks' season has taken another blow.

Star guard Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. The team later confirmed the news.

The nine-time All-Star was injured in Monday's loss to the Sacramento Kings. He was in visible pain after a non-contact play before being helped to the free throw line, making two shots and being helped off the floor.

A moment of pure determination for Kyrie Irving.



After suffering an injury, Kyrie was helped to the line to take his free throws before exiting the game.



He made both. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hJDDRTDLg7 — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2025

Irving, in his 14th NBA season and third in Dallas, averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 50 games this season. The 32-year-old guard has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets before being traded to the Mavericks in 2023.

For Dallas, this is yet another devastating moment in a season full of heartbreak. After losing in the NBA Finals to the Celtics last June, the Mavs have completely unraveled in the 2024-25 season.

Luka Dončić was injured early in the season and then was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, who was injured in his first game with the Mavs. Key rotation players Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Caleb Martin are also currently hurt, along with Davis and now Irving.

The Mavs sit at 32-30 on the season, which is 10th in the Western Conference as Jason Kidd's squad clings to the final spot in the play-in tournament.