NBC names Mike Tirico as lead play-by-play voice for NBA coverage in 2025

The NBA broadcast team for NBC is starting to take shape.

With the network taking over broadcasting rights for the 2025-26 season and beyond, Mike Tirico will officially serve as NBC's lead play-by-play voice.

Tirico, who joined NBC in 2016, called NBA games for 15 seasons on ESPN. When he jumped over to NBC, Tirico took on roles covering the Kentucky Derby, Indianapolis 500, Stanley Cup playoffs, golf's U.S. Open, Open Championship and Olympics. He is currently NBC's Olympics primetime host and the play-by-play voice for Sunday Night Football.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I could not be more thrilled about returning courtside to call NBA games,” Tirico said. “My 15 years of chronicling the best basketball players in the world still stands as one of the highlights of my career. Like so many others, my love of the league took hold during the unforgettable days of the NBA on NBC back in the ’90s. The chance to be a part of the team bringing that iconic partnership back to life has us incredibly excited.”

NBC said in a press release that Tirico will work one or more games per week once his coverage of the NFL and Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games conclude in February 2026. Before then, he will call select games -- including the NBA season opener in October.

The Winter Olympics were last hosted in Beijing, China, in 2022. Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, is the host for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford was previously announced as a game analyst for NBC. More announcements regarding broadcasters are still to come.

NBC Sports will provide NBA coverage on select nights throughout the season, starting this fall. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday games, and NBC/Peacock will have regional doubleheaders on Tuesdays. "Sunday Night Basketball" will launch during the second half of the season after the NFL season wraps up.