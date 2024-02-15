How much do NBA players get paid at the All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game may be an exhibition, but the league has tried giving its top players something to play for.

Captains, a draft, the Elam Ending and a return to conferences are among the recent changes the NBA has made to its star-studded event in an attempt to bring more excitement and competition. While those changes have paid some dividends, perhaps the biggest incentive for All-Star participation is what the players get paid.

There are different prize pools for winning and losing players at the All-Star Game, along with additional rewards for participants in other All-Star events.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here’s a breakdown of the money players can earn on the court during NBA All-Star Weekend.

How much do players earn for winning the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA doubled the prize for All-Star winners in 2018.

After initially setting the bar at $50,000 for each winning player in the most recent collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the league increased the payout to $100,000 for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

How much do losing players earn in the NBA All-Star Game?

While players from the winning team got a pay bump in recent years, players on the losing team still make the same $25,000 that is listed in the CBA.

Players voiced that the difference in pay between winning and losing players could be viewed as an increased incentive to compete more intensely during the exhibition.

How much do players earn for winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

The main event of All-Star Saturday night comes with a $100,000 prize.

The winner of the NBA Dunk Contest earns a six-figure reward. By comparison, the runner-up gets $50,000 and the third- and fourth-place participants get $20,000 apiece.

How much do players earn for winning the NBA 3-Point Contest?

The 3-Point Contest offers $50,000 for the winner.

Unlike the Slam Dunk Contest, not all competing players earn a prize. Second place gets $35,000, third place gets $25,000 and the next three finishers get $10,000. No other allotments are listed, meaning the seventh- and eighth-place contestants in 2024 could walk away with nothing.

How much do players earn for participating in Rising Stars?

Kyle Kuzma said a $25,000 bonus given to players on the winning team motivated him to win Rising Stars MVP in 2019. That was compared to the $10,000 that went to each player on the losing team.

The NBA has since changed its format for Rising Stars, breaking it into a four-team bracket instead of a two-team showdown. It is unclear what effects that has had on the bonuses for winning and losing players.