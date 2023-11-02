Trending
NBA and Nike unveil 2023-24 City Edition uniforms for all 30 teams

Teams will wear some unique City Edition looks this season

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

After months of leaks and individual releases, Nike and the NBA officially unveiled all of their City Edition jerseys for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.

The announcement comes one day before the league’s inaugural In-Season Tournament tips off. Teams will wear the uniforms in all home games during the tournament, which also features colorful, matching courts.

Here is a look at all 30 jerseys together:

This is Nike’s seventh time creating City Edition jerseys since it took over as the league’s jersey manufacturer in 2017. The jerseys are designed to represent the stories, history and heritage of each franchise.

“The Nike NBA City Edition platform features robust, hyperlocal stories from each of our NBA teams, creating a tapestry of the history of our game, its teams and the cities that support them,” Christopher Arena, Head of On-Court and Brand Partnerships at the NBA, said in a news release. “It’s fitting that our 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms will make their on-court debut during our inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, as teams build upon the moments that define their franchises through their quest for the NBA Cup.”

Among the notable jerseys, the defending champion Denver Nuggets will display their Mile High altitude, the Miami Heat will sport their “Heat Culture” mantra and the Minnesota Timberwolves will represent the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Other jerseys include local nicknames. The Philadelphia 76ers’ jerseys display “City of Brotherly Love,” the Cleveland Cavaliers have “The Land” to replicate Playhouse Square and the Phoenix Suns pay tribute to their Chicano fanbase with “El Valle.”

Some of the league’s oldest franchises will be wearing unique looks. The Boston Celtics have woven taping on the sides to reference the peach baskets originally used to play basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers have a black jersey with a triangle wordmark that pays homage to their original move to the West Coast and the New York Knicks’ look is heavily inspired by the late 1990s and early 2000s.

There are seven In-Season Tournament games on Friday that will serve as the debut for the City Edition uniforms and the colorful courts. The tournament ends with the championship in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, but teams will continue wearing their City Edition looks throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

