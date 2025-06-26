The 2025 NBA Draft is moving to Day 2.

The first round of the draft took place Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, -- and the first two picks went as expected.

The Dallas Mavericks, after a historically unlikely draft lottery win, took Duke forward Copper Flagg No. 1 overall before the San Antonio Spurs selected Rutgers guard Dylan Harper at No. 2.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The draft intrigue really began at No. 3 with the Philadelphia 76ers, who passed on Rutgers forward Ace Bailey to select Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe. The Charlotte Hornets then grabbed Duke guard Kon Knueppel at No. 4 before the Utah Jazz, in somewhat of a surprise selection, took Bailey fifth.

The back-half of the top 10 saw Texas guard Tre Johnson selected by the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears go to the New Orleans Pelicans, BYU guard Egor Demin taken by the Brooklyn Nets, South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles drafted by the Toronto Raptors, and Duke center Khaman Maluach selected by the Phoenix Suns.

Just moments after taking Maluach, the Suns struck the first trade of the night -- and it involved them acquiring another ex-Duke center. Phoenix reportedly shipped its No. 29 selection to the Hornets, along with a 2029 first-rounder, in exchange for 2022 first-round pick Mark Williams and guard Vasilije Micic.

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly then moved up to the Portland Trail Blazers' No. 11 pick to snag Washington State forward Cedric Coward. Other reported deals included the Pelicans trading up from No. 23 to the Atlanta Hawks' No. 13 pick for Maryland center Derik Queen, the Jazz going from No. 21 to No. 18 for Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., and the Sacramento Kings trading into No. 24 for Colorado State forward Nique Clifford.

Draft night's biggest winners? Which picks could make an instant impact? NBC Sports writer and editor Kurt Helin breaks down the 2025 NBA Draft top 10.

So, with the first 30 picks in the books, here's what to know for Round 2 of the draft:

When is Round 2 of the 2025 NBA Draft?

The NBA draft concludes with the second round on Thursday, June 26.

What time does Round 2 of the 2025 NBA Draft start?

Round 2 is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.

Where is Round 2 of the 2025 NBA Draft being held?

Barclays Center, home of the Nets in Brooklyn, is hosting the entire draft.

What TV channel is Round 2 of the 2025 NBA Draft on?

ESPN will air Round 2 of the draft.

Where to watch, stream Round 2 of the 2025 NBA Draft live online

The draft action will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What's the 2025 NBA Draft order for Round 2?

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Utah)

32. Boston Celtics (from Washington through Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Charlotte Hornets

34. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans through San Antonio, Phoenix and Memphis)

35. Philadelphia 76ers

36. Brooklyn Nets

37. Detroit Pistons (from Toronto through Dallas and San Antonio)

38. Indiana Pacers (from San Antonio)

39. Toronto Raptors (from Portland through Sacramento)

40. New Orleans Pelicans (from Phoenix through Washington)

41. Golden State Warriors (from Miami through Brooklyn and Indiana)

42. Sacramento Kings (from Chicago through San Antonio)

43. Washington Wizards (from Dallas through Utah)

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Atlanta)

45. Chicago Bulls (from Sacramento)

46. Orlando Magic

47. Milwaukee Bucks (from Detroit through Washington)

48. Memphis Grizzlies (from Golden State through Washington and Brooklyn)

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Milwaukee)

50. New York Knicks (from Memphis through OKC and Boston)

51. Los Angeles Clippers (from Minnesota through Atlanta and Houston)

52. Phoenix Suns (from Denver through Charlotte and Minnesota)

53. Utah Jazz (from LA Clippers through LA Lakers)

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Los Angeles Lakers

56. Memphis Grizzlies (from Houston)

57. Orlando Magic (from Boston)

58. Cleveland Cavaliers

59. Phoenix Suns (from OKC through Atlanta and Houston)

Why are there only 59 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft?

There are typically 30 picks per round in the NBA draft, but the New York Knicks were docked their 2025 second-rounder after the league found they had violated tampering rules before signing Jalen Brunson in 2022 free agency.

Who are the best remaining players in the 2025 NBA Draft?

Here are the top 10 available players entering Round 2, according to ESPN:

Among the other notable names still on the board are Duke guard Tyrese Proctor, Kentucky guard Koby Brea, St. John's forward RJ Luis Jr., Marquette guard Kam Jones and Alabama guard Mark Sears.