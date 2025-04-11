What we know about the 2025 NBA play-in and playoffs: Bracket, schedule, more

The 2025 NBA postseason field is locked in. But the actual playoff bracket is still several days away from being set.

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, there are battles taking place up and down the standings for automatic playoff berths and seeding. And the last two playoff berths in each conference will be awarded via next week's play-in tournament.

Some teams are already locked into a playoff seed, like the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers and Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. Others, though, know they'll have to go through the play-in to make the playoffs.

So, which squads are play-in or playoff bound? And when does the postseason tip off? Here's what to know:

When does the NBA season end?

The final day of the regular season is Sunday, April 13.

What are the 2025 NBA play-in tournament dates?

The play-in runs from Tuesday, April 15, to Friday, April 18.

When do the 2025 NBA playoffs start?

The playoffs then get underway Saturday, April 19.

How many teams make the NBA playoffs?

There are 16 total playoff spots -- eight from the East and eight from the West.

The top six teams in each conference automatically qualify for the playoffs. Teams that finish seventh through 10th compete in the play-in tournament for the final postseason berths.

How does the NBA play-in tournament work?

The seventh- and eighth-place teams in from conference play one game against each other, hosted by the seventh-place team, to determine the No. 7 playoff seed. To determine the No. 8 seed, the loser of the 7-8 play-in game hosts the winner of a game between the teams that finish ninth and 10th.

What teams are going to the NBA playoffs in 2025?

The six automatic playoff berths in the East have been claimed by the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons.

Out West, the Thunder, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers have secured top-six spots so far. In competition for the three remaining automatic playoff berths are the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

What teams are in the 2025 NBA play-in tournament?

The two West teams from the above group that finish outside the top six will meet in the 7-8 play-in game. The other play-in matchup will be between the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.

The East's play-in tournament will feature the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls. Orlando will host the 7-8 play-in game.

What's the 2025 NBA play-in tournament bracket, schedule?

Here's a look at the play-in bracket possibilities, along with the known schedule details, entering Friday's slate of games, according to Basketball Reference (teams in bold are locked into position):

April 15

Hawks/Bulls/Heat at Magic , time TBD, TNT (winner gets East No. 7 playoff seed)

, time TBD, TNT (winner gets East No. 7 playoff seed) Clippers/Nuggets/Grizzlies/Timberwolves/Warriors at Clippers/Nuggets/Grizzlies/Timberwolves/Warriors, time TBD, TNT (winner gets West No. 7 playoff seed)

April 16

Hawks/Bulls/Heat at Hawks/Bulls/Heat, time TBD, ESPN (winner advances to play-in game for East No. 8 playoff seed)

Kings/Mavericks at Kings/Mavericks, time TBD, ESPN (winner advances to play-in game for West No. 8 playoff seed)

April 18

East 9-10 winner at East 7-8 loser, time TBD, TV channel TBD (winner gets East No. 8 playoff seed)

West 9-10 winner at West 7-8 loser, time TBD, TV channel TBD (winner gets West No. 8 playoff seed)

What's the bracket for the 2025 NBA playoffs?

And here are the playoff bracket possibilities entering Friday, per Basketball Reference (teams in bold are locked into seed):

Eastern Conference

1. Cavaliers

8. Magic/Hawks/Heat/Bulls

4. Knicks/Pacers

5. Bucks/Pistons

3. Knicks/Pacers

6. Bucks/Pistons

2. Celtics

7. Magic/Hawks/Heat/Bulls

Western Conference

1. Thunder

8. Clippers/Nuggets/Grizzlies/Timberwolves/Warriors/Kings/Mavericks

4. Lakers/Clippers/Nuggets/Grizzlies/Timberwolves/Warriors

5. Lakers/Clippers/Nuggets/Grizzlies/Timberwolves/Warriors

3. Lakers/Clippers/Nuggets

6. Clippers/Nuggets/Grizzlies/Timberwolves/Warriors

2. Rockets

7. Clippers/Nuggets/Grizzlies/Timberwolves/Warriors

What's the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs?

The league hasn't released any first-round schedule details beyond that the first games take place April 19.

The second round is slated to get underway May 5-6, though those start dates could be moved up to May 3-4. The conference finals will start as early as May 18-19 and as late as May 20-21.

When are the 2025 NBA Finals?

The Finals are scheduled to start Thursday, June 5, with a potential Game 7 slated for Sunday, June 22.