A new NBA season is here.

To jog memories, the previous campaign ended with the Boston Celtics finally claiming Banner No. 18, doing so in a gentleman's sweep over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Celtics are essentially running it back with the same personnel as no major changes to the roster were made under head coach Joe Mazzulla. But other teams, like the Mavericks, will be hoping to dethrone an elite Boston side.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Individually, Nikola Jokic will hope to repeat as league MVP and chase his fourth such honor as the Denver Nuggets also look to bounce back into Finals contention.

The rookie landscape is more precarious for the first time in a while. Headlined by No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks, it's not quite clear which youngsters will emerge as the best of their respective class.

So, who will win NBA MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more? Let's predict it all before the 2024-25 NBA campaign officially tips off:

Who will win the 2024-25 NBA Finals?

The Celtics and Nuggets, winners of the last two titles, exhibited the formula of a title-winning and contending team: superstars who defy the opposition’s tactics offensively and deploy a foundation of switchable defenders who are disciplined and can handle multiple positions.

Denver dropped a few tiers after losing key role players in Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, while Boston, as aforementioned, is running it back.

As long as the Celtics stay healthy, it's safe to have them high on the list. Other teams who fit the bill are the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder. Teams a few tiers below include the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Mavericks and Nuggets due to injury concerns or lack of enough quality.

There are a few sleeper teams worth keeping tabs on, but that'll be explored later.

Prediction: Thunder win.

Who will win 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year?

Last season saw the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and the Thunder's Chet Holmgren being the obvious candidates for Rookie of the Year. It's a more strenuous prediction this time around due to the uncertainties surrounding most of the lottery selections.

How Risacher fares in Atlanta, as well as No. 2 pick Alex Sarr with the Washington Wizards, is unknown. They're not as NBA-ready compared to Wembanyama and Holmgren, so players who could have more defined roles will compete for the honor.

Other names to watch include Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, who will have a robust supporting cast to do the harder work around him in Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Co. Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware could have intriguing numbers under Erik Spoelstra, with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro all present.

San Antonio could go back-to-back with guard Stephon Castle, depending on how many touches he gets on the ball with Chris Paul in town. The Los Angeles Lakers could also have a contender if Dalton Knecht connects well off the bench alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. in JJ Redick's first season as head coach.

Prediction: Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks.

Who will win 2024-25 NBA MVP?

Denver's Jokic and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo have been mainstays in the MVP conversation the last few seasons. The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who placed second last season, should be in contention again if the team can reclaim the top overall seed out West.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic finished third in voting and could place higher if he finds his form early and maintains it longer. Dallas wouldn't have made the Finals without his uptick in production in the latter few months, but it'll need him to be more consistent from the get go.

Prediction: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder.

Who will win 2024-25 NBA Most Improved Player?

The Most Improved Player award is tricky, as the most improved player doesn't always win. Tyrese Maxey claimed the award last year and though some of his statistics improved, he already proved he could consistently play at a high level for multiple seasons.

Keeping that aspect in mind, some players who could be in the mix are Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, Mavericks center Dereck Lively II and Spurs center Wembanyama. Others include Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski and Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson.

Prediction: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs.

Who will win 2024-25 NBA Defensive Player of the Year?

This award is more straightforward. Rudy Gobert is a mainstay, but, after he won last season, there's a good chance Wembanyama dethrones him this year and for years to come.

Lakers star Davis should get more credit for his impact as long as he stays healthy again like he did last season, while the Cleveland Cavaliers will hope for more out of Evan Mobley.

Prediction: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs.

Who will win 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year?

Last year's Sixth Man of the Year controversially went to Timberwolves center Naz Reid, who started more often as a result of Karl-Anthony Towns' injury and thus wasn't exactly a true sixth man.

This time, it may fall into the hands of who deserved it more last season -- Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk.

Prediction: Malik Monk, Kings.

Who will win 2024-25 NBA Coach of the Year?

The Kings' Mike Brown and the Thunder's Mark Daigneault rightfully won the award in each of the last two seasons after leading their teams to impressive jumps. Who could that be this season?

Well, Brown may be in the mix again after Sacramento missed out on the playoffs last season, though it'll depend how high it can climb after adding DeMar DeRozan. Spurs legend Gregg Popovich could find himself back depending on how Wembanyama and Co. fare, while the Grizzlies' Taylor Jenkins, Houston Rockets' Ime Udoka and the Orlando Magic's Jamahl Mosley are possibilities.

Prediction: Taylor Jenkins, Grizzlies.

Who are the NBA sleeper teams in 2024-25?

The Thunder, Magic and Indiana Pacers all made the leaps last season, as predicted. The Kings don't fully count because they rose to prominence in 2022-23 and now have one of the more complete starting lineups in the league, while Memphis will be back as long as it avoids the numerous injuries from last year, with Morant also available.

So, the attention then pivots to the Rockets, who under Udoka showed plenty of defensive promise but need long-term rotation planning. They have several talented youngsters, but might need to cash in on some of them for more proven stars to climb up the ladder.

San Antonio, as aforementioned, could compete for at least a Play-In Tournament spot with more guards complementing Wembanyama and Co.

The complete outside shot are the Charlotte Hornets, who with LaMelo Ball have made the Play-In Tournament twice but suffered blowout losses in both. Ball staying healthy is the biggest question mark, while Mark Williams and Brandon Miller showed promise last season. Can first-year head coach Charles Lee develop an identity for the team as rookies Nick Smith Jr. and Tidjane Salaun enter the frame? It'll be a tall task.