NBA looking into Ja Morant's finger gun motions at Warriors bench: Report

Ja Morant might be in trouble with the NBA ... again.

The league is "looking into" Memphis Grizzlies star point guard's use of finger gun motions toward the Golden State Warriors' bench in the final seconds of Tuesday's matchup between the rivals, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon.

The NBA is looking into Memphis' Ja Morant using finger gun motions toward the Golden State Warriors bench last night, sources tell me and @espn_macmahon. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2025

Ja Morant appeared to make a gun gesture at the Warriors' bench late in the game 🤨 pic.twitter.com/fTvFA0wpit — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 2, 2025

Things got chippy with 20 seconds remaining and the Warriors up by five as double-technical fouls were assessed to both Morant and Warriors guard Buddy Hield, who also appeared to make a gun gesture toward Morant. Several other Warriors players stepped in and notified the officials of Morant's gesture.

Charania added that the NBA also will look into Hield's actions, and league officials will talk to involved parties as soon as Wednesday.

Morant was suspended twice for flashing a gun on Instagram live videos in 2023, with the first being an eight-game suspension for having a gun at a Denver nightclub. The second video happened over the summer, when he flashed what appeared to be a gun in a car and had to serve a 25-game suspension.

Despite all the extracurriculars, Curry willed his team to a needed 134-125 victory over the Grizzlies to leapfrog them in the Western Conference standings.