NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Rules, scoring, contestants and other info

They gave Jordan a 50!

It's one of the most famous lines in NBA Slam Dunk Contest history, but it's also a reminder of the occasional controversy that comes from judging the event.

Michael Jordan won his second straight dunk contest in 1988 on his home court in Chicago. He defeated Dominique Wilkins, who many feel was robbed on his final score when judges gave him a 45 for his windmill dunk.

Jordan then got that famous 50 after he dunked from the free throw to clinch his second-straight Slam Dunk title.

Many remember Jordan's free-throw line dunk, with the photo of him mid-flight becoming one of the NBA's most iconic images. But most don't recall that Jordan missed the same dunk on his first attempt.

"He did the same dunk twice, and missed, and still get a 50," Wilkins said. "It was great, but don't get me going."

The energy from Jordan's home crowd, as well as some of the judges having ties to Chicago, might have helped.

It was a moment that, not only showed how entertaining the dunk contest can be at its best, but how important the judging is.

Here's how the scoring will work for this year's competition.

How many contestants are in the NBA Dunk Contest?

There are four contestants in the 2024 NBA Dunk Contest, some of whom are from the NBA G League.

This years entrants will be defending champion Mac McClung of the Osceola Magic, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat and Jacob Toppin of the Westchester Knicks.

Who are the judges for the NBA Dunk Contest?

Two-time Dunk Contest champion Dominique Wilkins headlines this year's judges. Joining Wilkins will be 2004 Dunk Contest champ and former Pacer Fred Jones, along with Hall of Famers Gary Payton and Mitch Richmond. Darnell Hillman, who starred for the Pacers during their ABA days, rounds out the group.

However, no combination will ever top the 2007 judges, which featured five Dunk Contest legends: Vince Carter, Julius Erving, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Dominique Wilkins.

How many rounds are in the NBA Dunk Contest?

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is a two-round competition, with five judges scoring each dunk.

How does the scoring for the NBA Dunk Contest work?

The four contestants each get two dunk entries in the first round, with scores for each dunk of the night ranging from a maximum of 50 to a minimum of 30. The two contestants with the highest combined score for their two dunks advance to the finals, with a tie being decided by the judges.

Players get three attempts to complete each of their dunks in both rounds, with the NBA defining an attempt as a player controlling the basketball and moving it toward the rim. Any props used in a dunk attempt must be approved in advance by the NBA Basketball Operations department.

The same rules apply in the final round, with the contestant with the highest combined score for their two dunks winning the competition.

If tied after the final round, the two contestants will compete in a one-dunk dunk-off.

When is the 2024 NBA Dunk Contest?

This year's dunk contest will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17.

What time is the 2024 NBA Dunk Contest?

There is no set time for the dunk contest, but it is typically the last event of NBA All-Star Saturday Night. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET and also includes the skills challenge, 3-point contest and, for the first time, a Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu 3-point shootout.

What channel is the 2024 NBA Dunk Contest on?

The dunk contest will air on TNT and stream on TNTdrama.com.