The 2024 NBA Draft has concluded, and now it's time to see the newest class of prospects hit the court.

NBA Summer League is upon us as teams will get a chance to see their picks in action. All 30 NBA teams will convene in Las Vegas for a week-plus of games as up-and-coming players take the floor with their new teammates.

No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher will suit up for the Atlanta Hawks for the first time, while No. 2 selection Alex Sarr will do so for the Washington Wizards. Summer League will also feature a group of former UConn Huskies, led by No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs and No. 7 overall pick Donovan Clingan of the Portland Trail Blazers.

While top picks will be in the spotlight, all eyes will be on one of the final selections from the 2024 draft. Bronny James went to the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 55, pairing him with his father, LeBron James, and taking the NBA world by storm.

Here is a look at when players from the 2024 draft class will have their first chance to play in NBA Summer League.

When does NBA Summer League begin in 2024?

Las Vegas Summer League will tip-off on Friday, July 12, and run through Monday, July 22.

Some teams will get a few extra games in before the action begins in Sin City, though. The California Classic in Sacramento and San Francisco will go from July 6-10 and the Salt Lake Summer League will go from July 8-10.

Here is the full list of 2024 Summer League dates:

California Classic Summer League (Sacramento): July 6-7 and 9

California Classic Summer League (San Francisco): July 6-7 and 10

Salt Lake City Summer League: July 8-10

NBA Summer League (Las Vegas): July 12-22

2024 NBA Summer League schedule

The NBA announced the full Las Vegas Summer League schedule one day after the 2024 draft concluded.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic will play in the first Summer League game of 2024 with tipoff at 4 p.m. ET on July 12. The opening day also features the Lakers' first Summer League game against the Houston Rockets and a potential matchup of the top-two picks when Risacher and the Hawks battle Sarr and the Wizards.

Other notable matchups include a potential UConn battle between Castle's Spurs and Clingan's Blazers on July 13 and a Celtics-Lakers showdown on July 15.

The Summer League championship game will be broadcasted on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET on July 22.

Check out the full 2024 Las Vegas Summer League schedule here.

Where is NBA Summer League?

NBA Summer League games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Pavilion in Las Vegas.

California Classic Summer League games in Sacramento will be played at the Kings' home arena, Golden 1 Center. California Classic contests in San Francisco will be played at the Warriors' home arena, Chase Center.

The Utah Jazz's arena, Delta Center, will host Salt Lake City Summer League games.

NBA Summer League teams

All 30 NBA teams participate in Summer League in Las Vegas.

The California Classic features four teams at each location. The Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Chinese National Team will play in Sacramento, while the Warriors, Lakers, Miami Heat and another Kings team will play in San Francisco.

Salt Lake City Summer League will feature the home team Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.