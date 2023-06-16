NBA suspends Ja 25 games after second gun video incident

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 02: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during a NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls on April 2, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant 25 games "for conduct detrimental to the league" following an investigation into a second incident where he flashed a gun during a live social media video.

The league said the suspension will begin at the start of the 2023-24 regular season and that he will need to meet certain conditions before he can return to the court.

"Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.

"For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior."

Morant had already been suspended from all Grizzlies team activities pending the league's review after he was shown waving a firearm while sitting in the passenger seat of a car during an Instagram Live video on May 13. The league determined that Morant "intentionally and prominently" displayed the gun during that video.

That incident came just two months after Morant broadcasted himself flashing a gun while in a Denver club on Instagram Live. Morant was subsequently suspended for eight games by the NBA. He also stepped away from the Grizzlies and entered a counseling program.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said following his latest gun controversy. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do.

“My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself."

Morant, 23, was the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2021-22 and has two All-Star nods. He signed a five-year, $193 million contract extension with the Grizzlies last offseason.