Victor Wembanyama, Zach Edey and tallest players in the NBA right now

The 2023-24 NBA season came and went, and one rookie took things to new heights.

Victor Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio as one of the most coveted draft prospects of all time. At 7-foot-4, the French phenom brought unprecedented skill for someone his size.

It didn’t take long for Wembanyama to start racking up NBA hardware. He was named 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year and was named to the NBA All-Defensive first team while averaging a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game.

A year after Wembanyama went first overall, another international behemoth has been drafted in the top 10.

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Zach Edey with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Like Wembanyama, the Canadian center out of Purdue stands at a towering 7-foot-4.

Where do Wembanyama and Edey stand among the tallest players in the NBA? Let’s look around the league for the tallest current and all-time players.

Who is the tallest player in the NBA right now?

Wembanyama and Edey are two of the three 7-foot-4 players in the NBA.

They are tied with Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic as the tallest players in the league right now.

Who is the tallest player in NBA history?

Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol are the tallest people to ever play in the NBA at 7-foot-7.

Tacko Fall, Yao Ming, Slavko Vranes and Shawn Bradley are just a smidge shorter at 7-foot-6. Chuck Nevitt, Pavel Podkolzin and Sim Bhullar are next in line at 7-foot-5.

At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama, Edey and Marjanovic are tied with Ralph Sampson, Mark Eaton, Rik Smits and Priest Lauderdale as the 10th-tallest players in NBA history.

Tallest player on each NBA team

Here are the tallest players on each team according to their listed heights on NBA.com.

