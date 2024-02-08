5 winners, losers from 2024 NBA trade deadline

It might not have been frantic with quality, but the 2024 NBA trade deadline is done and dusted.

The biggest moves transpired weeks in advance, with OG Anunoby going to the Big Apple and Indiana landing Pascal Siakam.

The deadline was more for teams hoping to improve on the margins, which some did quite well while others questionably stood firm.

So, which teams should be considered winners or losers from the 2024 deadline? Let's look at five:

WINNER: New York Knicks

A recent nine-game win streak following Anunoby's acquisition has the Knicks dreaming. And for a franchise as big as New York, that's what it should be all about. New York continued to upgrade on the margins by collecting two of the Detroit Pistons' key veterans: Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

New York parted ways with Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono and two future second-round picks, so they undoubtedly improved in terms of quality. Bogdanovic can shoot from anywhere and helps with some size while Burks can do a bit of everything, including initiating an offense.

And with Anunoby expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks, adding two quality vets who can put in a shift lessens the blow of the news. Once Mitchell Robinson returns, expect the Knicks to push hard.

LOSER: Los Angeles Lakers

Unless the buyout market brings unlikely saviors, the Lakers likely wasted another LeBron James-Anthony Davis season. Los Angeles decided to stand pat after weeks of rumors, especially ones involving Atlanta Hawks' Dejounte Murray and D'Angelo Russell.

By not making a move, the Lakers will enter the summer armed with three first-round picks. James will have a $51 million player option to decide on, but he'll also be turning 40 in December. Davis will be turning 31 and making $43 million before his lucrative extension kicks in.

Spencer Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native, could be one to watch in the buyout market as he fits a clear need, but he doesn't exactly move the needle in Hollywood. Some big decisions lie ahead for the front office.

WINNER: Indiana Pacers

Indiana already made noise by landing Siakam to pair with Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, but it remained active on Thursday. The Pacers dealt Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers for Marcus Morris Sr., Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, but they reportedly waived Korkmaz and rerouted Morris Sr. to the San Antonio Spurs for sharpshooter Doug McDermott.

The Pacers reportedly also sent the Golden State Warriors a second-round pick for Cory Joseph and cash, with Joseph set to be waived. Their roster now has a bit of everything, from the starting lineup to the bench.

Once Haliburton is fully back from his injury, Indiana has all the tools to make a run for a top-four spot out East. The Pacers already boast an offense that can run teams out of the building, but if it can establish a respectable defense, look out.

LOSER: Sacramento Kings

Sacramento and Indiana were supposed to be the same team but on opposite conferences. Except one is showing clear intent to compete while the other seems content with just existing. Last year, the Kings deployed the best offense in NBA history in terms of offensive rating. This year they can't beat the lowly Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets at home.

The Kings did make a trade, but it was acquiring 35-year-old Robin Lopez from the Milwaukee Bucks for cash. Lopez is expected to be waived.

Sacramento went from being the No. 3 seed last season to not making any moves of substance during the offseason to now, and are only falling backwards. If the season ends roughly, change should be on the horizon for the Beam Team.

WINNER: Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have consistently struggled to build around Luka Doncic since they drafted him, but this year's trade deadline provided some more optimism.

Dallas reportedly acquired center Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards for Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-round pick and also brought in Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a lightly protected 2027 first-round pick.

Gafford and rookie Dereck Lively II will be key at center while Washington is a rare floor-spacing power forward despite his shooting percentages declining thus far this season. But with Doncic and Kyrie Irving serving as the offensive hub, the others will just need to do their job and results should follow. It'll be an important next few months for head coach Jason Kidd and Co.

Honorable mentions

Patrick Beverley to the Bucks: Milwaukee needed another hard-nosed defender who didn't require the ball, two boxes that Beverley checks. Losing Cam Payne and a second-round pick is easy to swallow.

Gordon Hayward to the Thunder: Oklahoma City didn't need to tinker with its young core as the players continue to rise and jell. Adding a versatile veteran in Hayward for Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, Vasilije Micic and draft compensation is a steal.

Monte Morris to the Timberwolves: Minnesota sorely needed another on-the-ball playmaker, which they got in Morris. He rarely played for Detroit this year due to injuries, but parting ways with Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr. and a 2030 second-round pick for a solid backup PG is a fine move.