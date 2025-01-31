There's not much time left for NBA teams to make a move before the looming trade deadline.

The deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. PT, so some stars may not be wearing their current jerseys for long.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is the most obvious candidate following his third team suspension in January alone, but he's not the only one.

Let's take a look at five potential trade candidates ahead of Thursday's deadline:

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Butler was the driving force behind Miami's last two NBA Finals appearances, but his relationship with the front office has hit a breaking point. The 35-year-old is making just under $49 million this season and has a player option worth $52.4 million for next year, via Spotrac. He still has production in the tank, but his best fit would be at a hopeful contender that would accelerate its window by adding Butler. Teams like the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors may make sense.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

It seems like LaVine has been a trade candidate every season for the last three-or-so years, but not much has happened. DeMar DeRozan ultimately left via free agency, while Nikola Vucevic may be a candidate himself. But LaVine could definitely be better off at a stronger contender than the stuck-in-the-middle Bulls, who remain too good to tank but not good enough to compete for the title.

LaVine, 29, is averaging 24/5/5 on a 51/45/80 shooting split. He's in the third year of a five-year, $215 million deal, which includes a player option in the final year. A team with space to add a big contract at the guard spot may be interested, like Golden State again or the Denver Nuggets.

Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are in a rough spot because while they have plenty of young talent, they don't seem to have much potential at this stage. And the veterans aren't good enough to lead a playoff push. Johnson, who turns 29 in March, should be one of the top wing targets for contending teams. He's in the second year of a four-year, $94.5 million deal but is averaging 19/4/3 on a 49/42/90 shooting split. Johnson is a seamless fit on most teams and an instant impact player, and Dorian Finney-Smith's move to the Los Angeles Lakers may indicate Brooklyn would move Johnson at the right price.

John Collins, Utah Jazz

Following a shaky six-year stint with the Atlanta Hawks, Collins has rebuilt his reputation in his second season in Utah. The Jazz power forward is averaging 18/8/3 on a 53/45/87 shooting split. His three-point volume is 3.3 attempts per game. After shooting 37% on 3.4 attempts last season, his jumpshot may just be legit. That could make the 27-year-old a desirable target for contenders, too, given his profile, experience and Utah being last place out West. The main drawback is he has a player option for $26.5 million next season before entering free agency, so it could be a risky rental if he opts out for a more lucrative deal or if an extension is too expensive.

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Fox would most likely be the biggest blockbuster out of the five names mentioned. The Kentucky product is the face of the Sacramento Kings' rebuild, but an extension for the 27-year-old seems to be the issue with the organization not proactive enough in the trade market. Losing Fox, who's averaging 25/5/6 on a 47/32/83 shooting split, would be counterintuitive for a team that deploys Domantas Sabonis, DeRozan, Malik Monk and Keegan Murray, among others. But sometimes that's just how the league works, and Sacramento could lose its biggest star since the early 2000s. The San Antonio Spurs make the most sense.

Honorable mentions:

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans: The 27-year-old forward is on the last year of his deal and his tenure in New Orleans hasn't gone to plan. Trading him now before possibly losing him for nothing may be an option.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers: Portland mistakenly overpaid for a soon-to-be 31-year-old that didn't fit in its long-term plans. Will someone be willing to consume his five-year, $160 million deal that has at most three-and-a-half years left?

Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns: The soon-to-be 32-year-old Beal isn't the same star he used to be, but the Suns are trying to move him despite a no-trade clause. His backloaded deal makes it more complicated, as he's due to earn $53.6 million next season and has a $57 million player option in 2026-27. His time in Phoenix should be over soon, but it won't be easy finding a buyer.