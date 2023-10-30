NBA unveils unique In-Season Tournament courts for all 30 teams

The NBA is making some changes on the court with its In-Season Tournament – literally.

The league showed off 30 colorful courts that teams will play on during the inaugural event starting this month, one for each team.

Check all 30 out for yourself:

NBA DEBUTS IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT COURTS FOR ALL 30 TEAMS pic.twitter.com/OHmOA8LYGL — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2023

The courts’ designs match each team’s City Edition jerseys, some of which still have not been officially released. They also feature the In-Season Tournament trophy, called the NBA Cup, at center court and in the paint on both sides.

This marks the first time the league has implemented alternate courts for every team. The fully painted designs also mean there will be no woodgrain details on the court for an NBA game for the first time.

Each team will play two home games on its court in the group play portion of the In-Season Tournament. The courts will also be used in the tournament quarterfinals before the four semifinal teams had to Las Vegas to compete for the NBA Cup.

The tournament begins on Friday, Nov. 3. Group play games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays before the quarterfinals begin on Dec. 4-5.

From there, the tournament will head to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the semifinals on Dec. 7 and championship on Dec. 9.