NBA world roasts Nuggets' Nikola Jokic after career-worst shooting game vs. Clippers

The Joker usually has some tricks up his sleeve, but not this time.
Nikola Jokic had the worst shooting night of his career as the Denver Nuggets fell 111-102 on the road to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.
The two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP missed a career-worst 23 shots, going 9 of 32 from the field. He went 2 of 7 from deep and made both free-throw attempts. But in typical Jokic style, he also recorded a 22-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple double.
It didn't matter this time, though, as Paul George's 25 points, James Harden's 20-point, 11-assist double-double and Ivica Zubac's defense proved superior. The Clippers moved to 10-10 while Denver fell to 14-8.
Here's how NBA fans on social media reacted to Jokic's rough shooting night:
Jokic will look to rectify his shooting touch on Friday when the Nuggets host the Houston Rockets.