Celtics' Payton Pritchard named 2025 NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Pritchard enjoyed a historic regular season for the Celtics.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Payton Pritchard took his game to another level during the 2024-25 NBA season. On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics guard was recognized for his efforts.

Pritchard beat out Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Based on the voting results, Pritchard won the award rather easily.

It was a historic campaign for Pritchard, who surpassed Wayne Ellington for the most 3-pointers off the bench in a single NBA season. He made at least five 3-pointers in 22 games, setting a Celtics record previously held by Jayson Tatum (18).

Pritchard notched career-bests in every major category with 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor (40.7 percent from 3). The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 28.2 minutes per game.

The Celtics held on to Pritchard despite his asking for a trade during the 2022-23 season due to a lack of playing time. They committed to him with a four-year, $30 million contract extension before the 2023-24 campaign, and he has since proven to be worth every penny.

Pritchard had multiple big moments during the C's 2024 championship run, including a wild buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He picked up where he left off with a 19-point performance in Boston's Game 1 win Sunday against the Orlando Magic.

