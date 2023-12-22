3 observations after Harris' stellar night helps shorthanded Sixers top Raptors 

Tobias Harris played his best game of the year and the shorthanded Sixers avoided a letdown loss Friday night, overcoming a slow start to earn a 121-111 win over the Raptors at Wells Fargo Center.

Harris posted a season-high 33 points, a season-best seven assists and eight rebounds.

The Sixers improved to 20-8. They were down Nicolas Batum (right hamstring strain), De’Anthony Melton (left thigh contusion) and Patrick Beverley (right heel soreness).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Joel Embiid had 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He stretched his streak of consecutive 30-point games to 14.

Tyrese Maxey recorded 33 points and 10 assists.

Pascal Siakam posted 31 points and Jakob Poeltl tallied 19 for the Raptors, who fell to 11-17.

The Sixers' next game is a Christmas matchup against the Heat on Monday night. Here are observations on their victory Friday over Toronto:

Subpar start, injury scare for Embiid

The Sixers’ makeshift starting lineup was Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Harris, Marcus Morris Sr. and Embiid. That unit struggled in its opening stint and the Sixers trailed by 13 points by the time they turned to their bench.

Embiid didn’t immediately carry over the 51-point form he showcased in an impressive win Wednesday night over the Timberwolves. In fact, Raptors big man Poeltl scored 10 points before Embiid had any. Siakam racked up 14 first-quarter points and drew six free throws over the first six minutes.

The Raptors sent their usual double teams at Embiid and he couldn’t manage to put much early pressure on Toronto’s defense. A loose handle on the perimeter also led to two of Embiid’s four first-period turnovers. Those giveaways contributed to several early leak-out buckets by the Raptors.

The Sixers’ defense wasn’t initially very effective in the half court either. They allowed frequent blow-bys and had plenty of lax moments. Siakam snuck backdoor past Morris and converted an easy lay-in.

Following a Poeltl reverse layup, Embiid went down to the floor in apparent pain with 5:25 left in the first quarter and limped off to the sidelines. However, he returned to the court after the Sixers’ timeout.

That was a welcome sight for the Sixers, but there wasn’t much else for Embiiid or the team to feel good about.

A tremendous Harris first half

Harris was undoubtedly the Sixers’ main bright spot in the first half.

He scored 18 points on 6-for-6 shooting over the first 14 minutes, including two catch-and-shoot threes, an and-one transition layup, and a confident step-back jumper.

Though he eventually cooled off, Harris continued to make sound decisions and was largely responsible for the Sixers staying afloat despite Embiid’s uncharacteristic start. During a strong playmaking stretch in the middle of the second quarter, Harris drove in from the right wing, spotted Oubre’s cut along the left baseline, and dished to him for a dunk. He also threw an excellent hit-ahead pass to Embiid seconds after grabbing a defensive rebound, setting the star big man up for a layup.

Harris’ fourth three-pointer knotted the game at 54-all late in the second quarter. He then gave his team the lead when the Sixers ran an early-season favorite action for Harris, having him bring the ball up and use a Maxey back screen out of a Horns set. Here’s what it looked like when the Sixers hosted the Trail Blazers:

On Friday night, the action got Harris a favorable switch on Raptors point guard Dennis Schroder and Embiid hit him inside for an and-one layup.

The Sixers entered halftime with a three-point edge and Harris’ stat line was sparkling: 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Fourth-quarter Maxey helps Sixers avoid late drama

With the Sixers missing three regulars, Nurse reinserted Furkan Korkmaz into the Sixers’ rotation and asked the 26-year-old wing to provide a bit of ball handling off the bench.

Danuel House Jr., Robert Covington and Paul Reed were the only other Sixers bench players to appear as the team leaned on its core healthy players.

The Sixers' starters were much better to open the third quarter. Maxey did nice work both attacking downhill when bigger players switched onto him and spraying the ball out to open shooters. He assisted a Harris three that put the Sixers up 76-66.

While Embiid seemed like he might not be quite right physically, grimacing and moving uneasily on occasion, he generally played his normal, superstar-level game over the final two and a half quarters. He surged into top gear in the back half of the third quarter, scoring 17 points over the period’s final 5:48.

The Sixers had a rough finish to the third, though, playing sloppily on both ends. House drove baseline and committed a turnover that created a Toronto fast break and Siakam slam.

Maxey, Harris and the Sixers' bench restored a more comfortable lead with tremendous play to begin the fourth quarter. Reed pulled off one of his strange-rhythm, Euro-stepping layups. An Oubre steal created a Harris fast-break slam.

Maxey was sensational in the fourth before Embiid checked back in. He beat one possession of Toronto zone by slicing through the middle and hitting a floater. On another trip, he buried a catch-and-shoot three from the wing.

There was minimal suspense over the final minutes as the Sixers polished off a 20th win. Christmas in Miami awaits.