3 observations after Sixers close out dismal 2024-25 season with loss to Bulls 

The Sixers’ 2024-25 season is history. They won’t want to relive much of it.

The team closed out its schedule Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center with a 122-102 loss to the Bulls.

At 24-58, the Sixers’ record was by their worst since the 2015-16 season.

Lonnie Walker IV scored 31 points in the season finale, tying his career high

The injury-plagued Sixers’ eight available players included Isaiah Mobley, who signed Sunday morning. The 6-foot-8 power forward averaged 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds this season for the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League. He posted six points, five assists and four rebounds against the Bulls.

Here are observations on Game No. 82:

More positives from Bona

The Sixers’ starting lineup had just one member of their opening-night roster: Rookie Adem Bona. He was joined by two trade acquisitions (Quentin Grimes and Jared Butler), a February signing from Lithuania (Walker), and a 10-day contract player (Marcus Bagley).

In keeping with a late-season theme, Bona’s early work against Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic was a bright spot.

A left-handed Bona tip-in gave him six points in the first six minutes. The rookie finished the season with multiple offensive rebounds in 13 consecutive appearances.

Bona beat Vucevic in the post with a nifty step-through layup a few minutes later. He’s continued to be efficient and self-aware, but Bona’s offensive comfort zone has clearly expanded this year thanks to in-game reps and ample behind-the-scenes work.

Consistent late-season regulars

In addition to Bona, several Sixers became consistent contributors at the end of the season.

Grimes had an off day, shooting just 3 for 14 from the field, but was often brilliant. He posted 26.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in March.

Walker drilled two early three-pointers and went 8 for 15 beyond the arc on the afternoon. He wrapped up the season with five straight double-figure scoring games and averaged 22.8 points during that stretch. Walker’s runner late in the second quarter put the Sixers up 54-45.

Butler (19 points, five assists) also produced steadily over the Sixers’ last couple of weeks. He’s gained familiarity with his teammates, developed pick-and-roll chemistry with Bona and picked his spots to score.

Coming off of a 20-point, 10-rebound game Friday vs. the Hawks, Bagley was again sharp as a cutter and on the glass in a 10-point, 15 rebound performance. He picked up four steals and a block in the first half, too.

Almost all about the injuries

The Bulls rested starters Kevin Huerter, Coby White, Vucevic and Matas Buzelis for the second half.

Of course, the perpetually undermanned Sixers had no such luxuries. Chicago started the second half well and gradually pulled away.

In our view, a large chunk of the Sixers’ 58 losses can legitimately be chalked up to injuries.

That doesn’t mean, health permitting, the Sixers were undoubtedly destined for greatness. They had a variety of flaws unrelated to injuries, such as leaning too heavily on older players and remaining a poor defensive rebounding team. However, no team hit by the Sixers’ volume of injuries would have thrived.

There are ways the Sixers can be better equipped for injury woes. As president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said in February, the team aimed to get younger at the trade deadline. Still, in order to dramatically bounce back from a hellacious season, the Sixers surely need Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey to have much better health.