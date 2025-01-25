3 observations after Sixers improbably end 7-game losing streak by beating Cavs 

The Sixers were bound to win sometime.

No one outside the locker room would’ve guessed that they’d do it against the Eastern Conference’s best team this season.

The Sixers earned a 132-129 victory over the Cavs on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center to end a seven-game losing streak.

They improved to 16-27 overall. Cleveland fell to 36-8.

The Sixers' top scorers were Paul George (30 points), Tyrese Maxey (29 points) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (22).

The Cavs got 37 points from Donovan Mitchell and a career high 33 from Ty Jerome. Darius Garland added 26.

The Sixers were down six players, including Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Andre Drummond (left toe injury recovery) and Caleb Martin (right hip sprain). Embiid will remain out Saturday night in Chicago against the Bulls, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse confirmed pregame.

Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert sat with injuries.

Here are observations on the Sixers' rather stunning win over the Cavs:

A much-improved effort

The bar was not high, but the Sixers began with significantly more energy and focus than they’d displayed in Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Nuggets.

Guerschon Yabusele nailed a corner three and then stonewalled a Mitchell drive, tying him up inside. He’s obviously not the Sixers’ first-choice starting center, but Yabusele has often injected some life this season when the Sixers have been short on it. Yabusele wore a brace on his right knee Friday and appeared to be gritting through the injury that recently caused him to miss two games.

“He just plays really hard, man,” Nurse said. “That’s a big credit to him. It’s just kind of what he’s been all year long.”

Maxey was great in the first quarter, posting 14 points, hitting three long-range jumpers and dishing out four assists. Across the board, the Sixers made just about every jump shot they put up. They started 8 for 10 from beyond the arc and went up 38-33 late in the first period on a Maxey lay-in.

Everything looks better when jumpers are dropping, but the Nurse was right in believing that his team would play harder and better Friday night.

“It’s a good bounce back,” Nurse said. “I think the reality of it is those games happen sometimes. Going to Denver, three games in four days. Again, I said I didn’t think it was an indication of how we’ve been playing. And they responded. They practiced good yesterday, they prepared great (for) tonight and played really good.”

Shaky start by George

Rebounding remained problematic for the Sixers, who have been a bottom-10 team this year in both offensive and defensive rebounding rate. Cleveland scored 14 of the game’s first 16 second-chance points.

The Cavs also posted the night’s first seven points off turnovers. George had four first-half giveaways, including a cross-court pass from the post that he tossed into the fourth row. His six giveaways in the game tied a season high.

George struggled with Maxey sitting early in the second quarter. He started 1 for 6 from the field, though he eventually found his footing with an after-timeout dunk and a goaltended layup.

Although Justin Edwards had another very solid outing — 15 points, six rebounds, two steals — the Sixers played an eight-man rotation and needed a ton from their stars. Meanwhile, the Cavs got a massive performance off the bench from Jerome. Their second unit outscored the Sixers’ by a 50-24 margin.

Sixers find giant runs when needed

The Sixers’ shooting fortunes did not carry over to the early stages of the third quarter and Nurse called timeout after a Mitchell layup gave Cleveland a 77-69 edge.

Immediately, the Sixers hit the Cavs with a 9-0 run. They moved to zone defense, Yabusele threw down a powerful slam and George drained a three. Nice response in a spot where the Sixers could easily have been deflated against a healthier, high-caliber opponent.

George was the Sixers' tallest player on the floor during a brief small ball vs. small ball stretch in the third quarter. The Sixers stayed on top during that stint, largely thanks to George's scoring, and they took a 96-91 lead on an Oubre layup in the final minute of the third. Oubre had a strong night approach-wise, playing aggressively without being reckless or hoping for foul calls. He also had 13 rebounds (seven offensive), three steals and three assists.

Jerome cut Cleveland's deficit to two points with a long-distance jumper that beat the third-quarter buzzer. He stayed ultra-hot in the fourth, sinking back to back threes to lift the Cavs to a 116-110 lead.

Again, the Sixers summoned a major run right when it was required.

Improbably, they scored the next 13 points in a crowd-thrilling spurt that featured George and Eric Gordon threes. In his seventh consecutive start, Gordon drilled all four of his three-pointers.

Cleveland helped out with a few missed layups and missed foul shots, but the Sixers mostly made their own luck with excellent energy and contagious shotmaking.

Oubre fouled out with 2:13 left in the fourth quarter, but Edwards stepped in and almost immediately tried to throw down an enormous dunk. He was fouled in the process and converted both of his shots at the charity stripe.

While Maxey praised Edwards as usual postgame, he wasn't sure what to make of the dunk attempt.

“All I’m going to say is I don’t understand,” Maxey said. “I don’t know what happened. He said he got pushed, but he wasn’t really close. So somebody’s got to tell me the truth. Either he got pushed or he didn’t jump that high.”

The Sixers built an eight-point lead with 86 seconds to go, though Cleveland wasn't done. The Sixers misfired on a couple of attempts to ice the game and the Cavs kept the pressure on. A Jerome corner three trimmed the Sixers' lead to 127-126 with 11.5 seconds left.

Maxey was intentionally fouled and went 2 for 2 at the line. Jerome then botched a sideline out-of-bounds play, throwing his pass to a vacant area near the scorer's table. It bounced out of bounds and the Sixers safely navigated their way to the final buzzer.

“It felt great,” George said. “The season hasn’t gone our way. We haven't been on the good side of luck, but it felt good to get everything right as much as we could tonight.”