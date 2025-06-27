Drummond reportedly picking up his option to stay with Sixers 

CAMDEN, N.J. — Andre Drummond’s mind didn’t change over the last couple of months.

The veteran center will exercise his $5 million player option for the 2025-26 season to stay with the Sixers, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Friday.

Drummond indicated he’d likely return at his exit interview.

“There’s more work to do,” he said on April 13. “There’s stuff that’s missing that I haven’t completed here yet, which is winning at the highest level. And I still feel that way now. I think we still have the pieces to win at the highest level and think I can be a big part of that, too.

“So my plan is to come back. Obviously, whatever happens in the offseason, happens. But my immediate plan is to be back here.”

The other two Sixers with player options are Kelly Oubre Jr. ($8.4 million) and Eric Gordon (veteran’s minimum, $3.5 million). On Wednesday night, No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe said that he’s “teammates now” with Gordon, who he's played alongside on the Bahamian national team.

Drummond’s 2024-25 season was disrupted by a nagging left big toe injury. The 31-year-old big man played in 40 games and averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Backup center has tended to be an important spot for the Sixers because of superstar Joel Embiid’s injury woes. Outside of Drummond, the Sixers are young at the position. Adem Bona will be entering his second NBA season next year and Johni Broome is now in the mix after going at No. 35 overall in the draft.