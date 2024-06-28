High-scoring wing David Jones agrees to join Sixers on 2-way deal

Undrafted wing David Jones agreed to sign a two-way contract with the Sixers on Thursday night, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey first reported the news.

Jones, 22, is a native of the Dominican Republic who averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for Memphis last year. He was one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award, which goes to college basketball's best small forward.

Memphis was Jones' third college after stints at DePaul and St. John's. The lefty was a dramatically improved shooter last season, taking 6.5 three-pointers per game and converting 38.0 percent. Jones also took a massive step forward in terms of drawing free throws, shooting 6.8 per game and making 79.7 percent of them.

Shooting looks like it will be vital to Jones' chances of eventually earning a steady NBA spot. Jones is 6-foot-3.5 and 211 pounds, and he doesn't appear to possess blow-by burst as a driver. And though he'd have a much lower-usage role in the NBA, Jones' assist-to-turnover numbers at Memphis weren't encouraging. He posted 1.8 turnovers per game and averaged 3.0 giveaways.

Rice product Max Fiedler agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers, DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich reported Thursday. Players who sign Exhibit 10 deals regularly end up joining an organization's G League affiliate and receiving a bonus.

As a fifth-year senior, Fiedler recorded 9.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Over the last two days, the Sixers also drafted Jared McCain at No. 16, picked Adem Bona at No. 41, and agreed to sign Justin Edwards to a two-way contract.