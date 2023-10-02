Embiid ready for Red October by repping Phils on media day

October marks one of the craziest sports months of the calendar.

Playoff baseball, football is rolling and, soon enough, both the NHL and NBA will be back in action.

It's a hectic few weeks … but having all your favorite teams playing around the clock?

Best time of the year — even if there are a few bumps in the road.

Sixers media day started off with a bang … or lack thereof, when James Harden was unexpectedly absent Monday.

It sure feels like a time of uncertainty and confusion when stepping back and looking at the organization.

Even though it was anticipated, it still stings. The added news of Jrue Holiday signing with the Celtics over the weekend certainly didn't help. Once the Holiday signing was announced, Joel Embiid had posted this:

This off-season was fun lmao — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 1, 2023

In return, many thought Embiid might be unhappy about the situation unfolding in front of our eyes but the MVP made sure to let everyone know where his heart lies … Philly.

Embiid stepped up to the podium to talk to the media repping a Phillies Red October beanie.

It looks like the Philly Trolling King took a page out of the Philly Pandering (is it really pandering when you know how much he loves the city?) King's book … a.k.a Bryce Harper (but I'm sure you already knew that).

Embiid. What a gem. We're lucky to have him.