Embiid ultimately out for Sixers' preseason game in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Nick Nurse’s expectation did not come to fruition.

On Sunday, the Sixers’ head coach was straightforward when asked about Joel Embiid's availability for the team's upcoming preseason game against the Nets.

“I’m expecting him to play tomorrow,” Nurse said. “He’s played quite a bit live now, so we’re expecting him to be out there tomorrow.”

However, after the team’s shootaround Monday morning at Baruch College, a Sixers official said that Embiid was out along with James Harden, Danuel House Jr. and Furkan Korkmaz.

Nurse said at his pregame press conference that Embiid is “just under the weather.”

House was a late scratch for the Sixers’ second exhibition game because of left knee soreness. He said Thursday he was feeling better and the issue was “nothing major.”

Like Embiid, Korkmaz hasn’t played yet in the preseason. The 26-year-old wing is “really close” to returning from a left hamstring injury, he said Sunday.

After requesting a trade this summer, Harden has been practicing with the Sixers. According to the 10-time All-Star guard, he’s “still ramping up” and will “try to play the last” preseason game, which is Friday night vs. the Hawks.

Embiid’s status generally trumps all for the Sixers, who will want their best player in optimal health to begin the regular season. Notably, that wasn’t the case last year; Embiid dealt with “really painful" plantar fasciitis that stalled his planned summer conditioning.

As for this season, Nurse and Embiid’s teammates have given positive reviews thus far of how the big man’s looked at practice.

“He's a force,” Patrick Beverley said following Monday’s shootaround. “He's the MVP. He gets to the free-throw line. He's able to get little easy, knick-knack fouls, get to the free-throw line. He's been great. He's been great all training camp.

“Obviously he's ramping things up and … make sure you want to give him the whole year instead of, you know, spurts here. But I think Nick Nurse and his coaching staff and our training staff are doing a hell of a job in preparing everybody to be ready for a long season.”