Eric Gordon agrees to sign 1-year deal with Sixers

Eric Gordon has agreed to sign a one-year, minimum-salary deal with the Sixers, a source confirmed Sunday night to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Gordon's agreement and PHLY Sports' Kyle Neubeck first reported that he was joining the Sixers on a minimum contract.

The 35-year-old shooting guard spent his prime years with the Rockets during current Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey's time as GM. He won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2016-17 season and averaged 15.7 points over 379 games with Houston.

Gordon's a high-volume three-point shooter and capable secondary ball handler. He posted 11.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game last season for the Suns, shooting 37.8 percent from long range on 5.8 attempts per contest.

Overall, he's remained an efficient scorer; Gordon's been at or above league average in points per shot attempt every season of his career besides the 2019-20 campaign, according to Cleaning the Glass.

Gordon declined his Suns player option in order to hit free agency. The Sixers still have many roster spots to fill, but Morey intends to construct a contender and always welcomes shooting around cornerstone big man Joel Embiid.

In addition to Gordon, the Sixers came to terms with Andre Drummond during the opening stages of free agency.