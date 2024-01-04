Greatest Season Ever? Embiid's teammate thinks he's on the way

We are nearly running out of superlatives when it comes to describing Joel Embiid’s 2023-24 season. After a performance last season that earned him league MVP honors, he has increased his production in nearly every statistical category – in fewer minutes! – while leading the Sixers to a 23-10 record.

His efforts drew some eyebrow-raising comments from his teammate Patrick Beverley on his most recent PatBevPod.

“If he finishes this season the way he’s playing now… it would be the greatest season of a single player that’s ever played basketball”



“If he finishes this season the way he’s playing now, it would be the greatest season of a single player that’s ever played basketball. That doesn’t make you the best big man in the league. That makes you the best m----f---- in the world. Jo, he is in a world of his own… I think it’s a toggle between like, him and The Man [Michael Jordan]. He is the most dominant player in basketball right now and it’s not even close.” Patrick Beverley

Tough to argue that Embiid is the most dominant player in the NBA right now. He’s well on his way to a third straight scoring title. He averaged 40 points and 10 rebounds per game in December, the first player since at least the ABA/NBA merger to have a 40/10 month with a minimum of 5 games played.

Most will point to Wilt Chamberlain’s 1961-1962 season as the best ever. Chamberlain averaged 50.4 and 25.7 rebounds a night, averaging more than 48 minutes a game. All of those are numbers that won’t come close to being topped. But Embiid is very close to Chamberlain’s unreal production when you break it down per minute.

In 1961-62, Chamberlain averaged 37.4 points per 36 minutes played. Thus far this season, Embiid is averaging 36.8 points/36. Embiid is the only player aside from Chamberlain to have more points scored than minutes played to this point.

There is a long way to go this season, and certainly Sixers fans would trade whatever great performances Embiid has in the regular season for a deep playoff run. But along the way, we would be wise to enjoy what may be the greatest regular season a Sixers player has ever had.