Heated Embiid ejected from Sixers' game vs. Spurs

The Sixers’ 2024-25 season has been defined thus far by the minimal amount of time their stars have shared the floor.

A Joel Embiid ejection is a new one.

With 2:59 left in the second quarter of the Sixers’ Monday night matchup vs. the Spurs, umpire Jenna Schroeder gave Embiid two technical fouls.

Embiid picked the technicals up in quick succession after being called for his third personal foul. Victor Wembanyama fell to the floor on an Embiid drive to get the call, which the seven-time All-Star immediately and furiously reacted to. He pursued Schroeder across the floor and ultimately had to be held back by teammates and coaches.

Earlier in the second quarter, Schroeder also decided to eject Sixers backup center Andre Drummond on another play where Wembanyama hit the ground.

However, the officials reviewed the play and decided Drummond had not committed a “hostile act” worthy of his second technical foul. They also announced a Wembanyama flopping violation, but then bizarrely opted to reverse that call after the fact.

To start the second half, the Sixers used Guerschon Yabusele at center against Wembanyama. A Sixers official said in the third quarter that Drummond had a left big toe contusion and was out for the remainder of the game.

