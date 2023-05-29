In hiring Nurse, Sixers sensibly pick a coach who enjoys seeking edges

As the Sixers entered their first-round playoff matchup last year against the Raptors, they projected confidence about knowing the exact challenges Toronto presented.

“Well, the way they defend me has never changed,” Joel Embiid said before the series. “They just play recklessly, sending three guys at me as soon as the ball is in the air. That made me better, honestly, over the years — just playing against them and watching them. That definitely made me a better playmaker, so I enjoy playing them.

“But there’s still a lot of ways I can attack them. … I can just get deep position on them, use my size and my weight and try to take advantage of that. I think I know what I have to do. I’ve just got to execute.”

With Nick Nurse now set to be Embiid's head coach, we imagine the star big man's commentary on Toronto’s hyper-aggressive defensive schemes might turn a tad more favorable.

And while it’s true that the Raptors were consistent in swarming Embiid with double and triple teams, we don’t think it would be accurate to characterize Nurse as a wholly predictable coach.

In fact, Nurse's knack for coaching in unusual ways is what’s most sensible about this hiring.

Fundamentally, Nurse is zealous about developing and adhering to winning habits. He clearly hasn’t been flawless in terms of communicating and leading effectively when victories aren’t abundant, but the former Northern Iowa sharpshooter sure preaches passionately.

“You’ve got to instill that you’re playing to win the game,” Nurse said on the Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter last year. “And I always say 1A. is can we increase each player’s value in the marketplace? And No. 1 always helps that. The guys that make the All-Star teams are always from the winning teams. The guys that win the end-of-year awards are always from the winning teams. Those things are really closely related. I think it’s one of the things I love about (Toronto).

“(Raptors vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri) rewards winning. If you’re winning, he’s going to reward you on the contract. So I’m not afraid to say that and talk to the players about that a lot. … We spend a lot of time trying to get them better. Well, what’s getting them better? We’ve got to develop them, we’ve got to work with them, we’ve got to do shooting — we’re not afraid to tinker with their shot right when they get here. We’re not afraid to put in the time, and this and that.

“But we’ve got to coach winning. The film sessions 1-on-1 are about, ‘These are winning basketball plays.’ So that’s it for me, man. That’s what makes a good coach. There’s a zillion other things. Can you sub good? Can you timeout good? Can you draw up plays good? You’ve got to bail ‘em out sometimes. Can you get on them a little bit when they need it, and can you put your arm around them when they need that, too?”

Nurse's philosophy leads him down some different paths. He’ll legitimately consider all options — heavy does of zone defense; full-court press as more than a last-ditch, desperation measure; a box-and-one; 48 minutes of blitzing and scrambling.

In its ideal form, that style unsettles, confuses, and frustrates opponents. Nurse forces adjustments and enjoys being proactive.

“(He’s a) mad scientist,” Ujiri told reporters in 2022. “That’s all I can say. Every day he’s thinking. He lives, he sleeps, he drinks the game. Always thinking of all the things that, hopefully, can give us an edge to win.”

Fresh off a fifth second-round exit in the past six years, the Sixers absolutely need those edges.

Of course, Nurse’s 2018-19 NBA title and 2019-20 Coach of the Year award don't mean that his instincts and schemes are always incredible. One obvious weak spot on his résumé: After ranking eighth in points per half-court play for the 2018-19 campaign, the Raptors dropped to 15th the next season and 20th in 2019-20, per Cleaning the Glass. The past two years, they’ve been 26th and 25th, respectively.

However, the possession game became a core strength for Nurse’s Raptors teams. Toronto this season was first in both offensive and defensive turnover percentage, third in offensive rebounding rate. While the Sixers’ roster isn’t full of rangy, athletic, versatile defenders like Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam who can chew up ample defensive ground, it’s intriguing to imagine how Nurse’s best qualities could translate to Philadelphia.

On the surface, De’Anthony Melton being encouraged to attack and hunt steals and Tyrese Maxey getting more regular open-floor opportunities sounds great. And minor improvements in the possession game could have a major impact in the playoffs on a team with the reigning MVP.

Nurse won’t solve everything that led to another Sixers playoff disappointment. Still, at the most essential level, it’s logical that the team hired someone who’s earned a reputation as an especially creative problem-solver.