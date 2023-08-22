James Harden fined by NBA for public trade demands

The NBA unequivocally does not endorse how James Harden has handled his standoff with the Sixers.

The league announced Tuesday that it fined Harden $100,000 for public trade demands.

In a statement, the NBA said Harden was fined for “public comments on August 14 and August 17 indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team. The league’s investigation, which included an interview of Harden, confirmed that these comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not accommodate his request to be traded.”

At an event last Monday during his tour of China, Harden (twice) said Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey “is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

In an interview last Thursday night with KHOU 11’s Jason Bristol, Harden said he thought it was too late to repair his relationship with the Sixers.

While players have frequently been able to communicate a desire to be traded behind the scenes without facing NBA discipline, the league does not allow public requests. The NBA's $50,000 fine for Anthony Davis in 2019 is one prominent past example. Dewayne Dedmon received the same punishment in 2020.

Harden, who turns 34 years old in four days, exercised his $35.6 million player option in late June. The Sixers agreed to explore trades for the 10-time All-Star and had discussions with the Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, but did not feel L.A. ever offered a sufficient package. They decided earlier this month to end trade talks.

With the Sixers set to start training camp in early October, the drama revolving around Harden has certainly not resolved.