Report: Sixers declining Jared Butler's team option 

The Sixers are declining Jared Butler’s $2.3 million team option for the 2025-26 season, PHLY’s Kyle Neubeck reported Friday.

The team acquired Butler last season in a trade-deadline deal that sent Reggie Jackson to the Wizards. By the end of the Sixers’ injury-decimated year, he was their starting point guard.

Over 28 appearances as a Sixer last season, Butler averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals. He shot 42.6 percent from the floor, 35.2 percent from three-point range and 87 percent at the foul line.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The 24-year-old appreciated the opportunity to have a stable role and aimed to provide stability and poise with a perpetually changing cast of healthy teammates.

“It’s been fantastic,” Butler said on March 29. “I think people underestimate … it’s been four years and it’s my first time getting a stretch of games where I know I’m going to play. … It’s a blessing, and I’m just glad I’m healthy and able to play. I think it’s good for my career.”

When everyone's available, the Sixers clearly have multiple guards who'd be ahead of Butler on head coach Nick Nurse's depth chart, including Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes. No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe is in town, too.

We’ll see what free agency holds for Butler, who’s played for four NBA franchises since being drafted with the 40th pick in the 2021 draft. Free agency will formally begin Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

The Sixers’ other team options are Justin Edwards ($2 million) and Lonnie Walker IV ($2.9 million).