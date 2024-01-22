Joel Embiid reaches 70-point mark in magnificent performance vs. Spurs

Joel Embiid torched everything the Spurs threw at him Monday night.

The Sixers' reigning MVP center tied his previous career high of 59 points with a tough three-pointer late in the third quarter.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In the fourth, he powered past the 60-point milestone and did steady damage. Embiid looked especially impossible to guard Monday.

The fans at Wells Fargo Center even booed Danuel House Jr. when he missed a corner three in the fourth instead of dishing to a do-it-all 7-footer on track for a third consecutive scoring title.

In the end, an Embiid lefty layup lifted him to a Sixers franchise record 70 points. Not too shabby an evening for No. 21.

More to come ...