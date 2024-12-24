Heated Embiid ejected from Sixers' game vs. Spurs

The Sixers’ 2024-25 season has been defined thus far by the minimal amount of time their stars have shared the floor.

A Joel Embiid ejection is a new one.

With 2:59 left in the second quarter of the Sixers’ Monday night matchup vs. the Spurs, umpire Jenna Schroeder gave Embiid two technical fouls.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Embiid picked the technicals up in quick succession after being called for his third personal foul. Victor Wembanyama fell to the floor on an Embiid drive to get the call, which the seven-time All-Star immediately and furiously reacted to. He pursued Schroeder across the floor and ultimately had to be held back by teammates and coaches.

Asked about the cause of Embiid’s ejection postgame, crew chief Curtis Blair told pool reporter Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, “He was given two unsportsmanlike technical fouls, which by rule is an automatic ejection.”

Blair said Embiid made contact with Schroeder that was “incidental in nature” and “there was nothing that warranted any further punishment.”

Earlier in the second quarter, Schroeder also decided to eject Sixers backup center Andre Drummond on another play where Wembanyama hit the ground.

However, the officials reviewed the play and decided Drummond had not committed a “hostile act” worthy of his second technical foul, since Wembanyama had tripped over his foot. They also announced a Wembanyama flopping violation, but then bizarrely opted to reverse that call after the fact.

To start the third quarter, the Sixers used Guerschon Yabusele at center against Wembanyama.

He scored 17 points and ended up playing a major role in the team's 111-106 win, in part because both Drummond (left big toe contusion) and KJ Martin (left foot soreness) were ruled out with injuries in the second half.