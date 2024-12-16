Embiid (sinus fracture) to be re-evaluated in approximately 1 week, Sixers say

The Sixers on Monday provided their first timeline-related update on Joel Embiid’s right sinus fracture.

The superstar big man remains out and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, a team official said.

Embiid suffered the injury Friday night in the Sixers’ loss to the Pacers. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse did not have much to add on Embiid after practice Sunday besides noting he had an evaluation set for that afternoon.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Nurse was unsure whether Embiid would wear a protective mask upon returning. He did so during both the 2018 and 2022 playoffs after coming back from orbital fractures.

“I think that’s certainly a possibility. … Nobody’s told me that yet, whether it’s going to be a mask situation for sure,” Nurse said. “I think it’s really 50-50.”

The 7-16 Sixers are set to face the Hornets on Monday and Friday this week, then complete a back-to-back Saturday night against the Cavs.

In addition to Embiid, Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus tear), Caleb Martin (right shoulder impingement) and Adem Bona (left knee tendinopathy) are out for Monday’s game in Charlotte. Without Embiid and Bona, Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond will presumably be the Sixers' two primary centers.

Two of the Sixers' seven victories so far this season have been over the 7-18 Hornets.

Charlotte is down Grant Williams (right ACL tear) and Tre Mann (disc irritation). Star guard LaMelo Ball (left calf strain) is listed as questionable to play his first game of December.