Embiid still out, Harris set to return for Sixers in Atlanta

The Sixers will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season Wednesday night without Joel Embiid.

The team ruled out Embiid on Tuesday ahead of its matchup with the Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Embiid, who missed the Sixers’ last two practices, will sit out his ninth game of the season. He had wrapping on his left knee when he took foul shots following Monday’s practice.

Embiid injured his knee during the Sixers’ blowout loss Friday to the Knicks. He played until a little under five minutes remained in that game, extending his streak of 30-point, 10-rebound games to 15.

“I think I should be fine,” Embiid said postgame. “I think I twisted it a little bit, but I think I’ll be fine.”

However, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said Embiid experienced swelling Saturday morning and he ultimately missed the second night of the team’s back-to-back. The Sixers dropped to 2-6 in Embiid-less games by falling to the Jazz (and putting forth a level of effort Nurse deemed unacceptable). When their superstar center has played, the Sixers have gone 21-6.

On paper, they should be able to better compensate for Embiid’s absence in Atlanta. Of the five Sixers out vs. Utah, two — Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz — were not listed on Tuesday night’s injury report. De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine soreness) was officially questionable. He practiced the past two days and said Monday that he felt good.

Like Embiid, Robert Covington will be out because of left knee swelling.

Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter has been sidelined since late December with a right knee injury. The Hawks listed Clint Capela (right Achilles soreness) and Wesley Matthews (right calf soreness) as questionable. Star point guard Trae Young was probable with right shoulder soreness.