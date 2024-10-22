Sixers rule out both Embiid and George for season opener vs. Bucks

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Sixers will start their 2024-25 regular season down two out of three stars.

A team official released a series of injury updates Tuesday that included the news Joel Embiid (left knee management) and Paul George (left knee bone bruise) will not play in the Sixers’ season opener Wednesday night vs. the Bucks.

The official said Embiid “is responding well to his individualized plan and is expected to ramp up his return to play activities this week, including scrimmaging.” Embiid will “not play in games this week and will be re-evaluated this weekend.”

George is “recovering well and is expected to ramp up on-court activities this week,” per the official. He’ll be re-assessed later in the week.

Embiid and George took jumpers together following the Sixers’ practice Monday. Embiid was a partial participant in that practice session and did not appear hindered at all physically in an extended post-practice workout.

Rico Hines running Joel Embiid and Paul George through two-man drills: pic.twitter.com/XVZp847xWF — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) October 21, 2024

“I would say he's going to be very limited (with practice scrimmaging) as the kind of new normal,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said Monday. “I think that, again, he's moving pretty good. He's getting a lot of work in. He's out there in 60, 70 percent of team practice until we get to the real physical stuff. And that's going to come pretty soon, right?

“I think, again, we're just trying to make sure we're not overdoing it here with him this early in the year."

Rookie Jared McCain, who suffered a pulmonary contusion on a hard fall last Wednesday, will have his status updated Tuesday night. Like Embiid, he practiced Monday up until the Sixers’ team scrimmaging.

All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey seems good to go for the Sixers’ opener after picking up a right thumb injury in the team’s preseason finale. The Sixers should at least have one star in action for Game 1.

