Embiid says he should return ‘pretty soon,' gives explanation of ‘left knee injury management'

CAMDEN, N.J. — Joel Embiid gave his own account Friday of why he’s been sidelined to begin the season.

Three days after the NBA fined the Sixers $100,000 for their public statements on Embiid’s status, the seven-time All-Star spoke in depth about what exactly “left knee injury management” means.

Embiid was a full participant in the Sixers’ practice Friday but will remain out Saturday night vs. the Grizzlies. He said he’s had no setback with the left lateral meniscus injury he suffered last season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I had surgery in February or whenever that was, and I did come back early to fight for the team and to play, try to give us a chance,” Embiid said. “Unfortunately, we lost (to the Knicks in the playoffs). And then I had time to recover. I’ve really still been managing since the last surgery.

“Just managing and trying to figure out the best approach, but I feel pretty good. I’ve started doing some live stuff and it feels pretty good, so I should be back pretty soon.”

Embiid did not think it made sense to provide a specific return date. After playing Memphis, the Sixers will start a three-game West Coast trip on Monday and face the Suns, Clippers and Lakers.

“Not necessarily, because it’s unpredictable,” he said. “You can have good days, you can have bad days, so I think it would be kind of foolish for me to sit there and be like, ‘I’m playing on Tuesday.’ … I’m still getting back, obviously, into game shape. And I’m still getting back to myself. I need to feel 100 percent because I think over the years, I’ve done a lot and put myself at risk for the team, which I’m going to continue to do.

“But I think right now is the time to make sure everything is great, which it’s trending that way. It’s pretty good right now. Everything’s trending the right way so we can go on and have a long season and long, great couple years.”

According to Embiid, his summer gold medal run with Team USA basketball at the Paris Olympics caused no problems for his left knee.

“I think I was fine,” he said. “When you’ve got a chance to compete for a gold medal for the U.S. and representing your country, you can’t pass that up. I don’t care what anybody says. That’s just something you can’t pass up. It felt good to win. It felt good to be part of the experience.

“I knew going in I wasn’t needed to do what I do with my team — carry the load. Honestly, I did nothing. … I had my little moment (against Serbia). We all did. … I was happy just getting rebounds and setting screens and rolling, and getting guys open and playing defense.

“I was happy doing that, so I really had nothing. I never put myself at risk of something happening. That was the easiest load I ever had in my life. It was a great experience, having the chance to win something. And I know it doesn’t mean anything to Americans, but winning a gold medal means a lot to me and that was special.”

Just like last season, almost everything’s been a struggle for the Sixers without Embiid. The team went 16-27 in games he missed last year. Through their first four games, the 1-3 Sixers rank 27th in both offensive rating outside of garbage time and net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

They’re also still waiting on the regular-season debut of Paul George, who hurt his left knee during the preseason. George took part in all of Friday’s practice and said he anticipates being back “very soon.”

In Embiid’s case, what’s held him back from playing so far?

“I think it’s being comfortable,” he said. “Trusting it. I think, just being out there, I want to be at my best. I don’t want to be in a situation where I’m like, ‘I’m afraid if I do this, I might do something.’ … Since the last surgery, it was probably the toughest mentally. And I think mentally, I’m just dealing with getting that trust back.

“In the past, it was just easy. But for some reason, this one … mentally, just trusting yourself, trusting your body. And I think that’s really what I’m doing now.”

Embiid pushed back hard against the notion that he's been doing anything besides work diligently to return.

The NBA’s 2022-23 MVP cited his history of playing through discomfort and pain.

“Everybody has been on the same page,” Embiid said. “If your body doesn’t react well and your body tells you one thing … I’ve done it. I’ve broken my face twice. I came back early with the risk of losing my vision. I had broken fingers. I still came back. When I see people saying he doesn’t want to play … I’ve been through way too much.

“I’ve done way too much for this city and putting myself at risk for people to be saying that, so I do think it’s bulls---. … I’ve done way too much for this f---ing city to be treated like this. I’ve done way too f---ing much.

“Like I said, I wish I was as lucky as other (players), but that doesn’t mean that I’m not trying and I’m not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I’m going to be here pretty soon.”